Karnataka PGET 2023 Mop up Round Dates Out, Check Schedule Here

Karnataka PGET Mop-up Round Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round counselling 2023 in online mode. Medical aspirants who are eligible for the mop-up round can make the payment of the caution deposit and download the challan from today: October 11, 2023. The examination authority will release the seat matrix for the Karnataka PGET counselling after 11 am today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, candidates can fill out the option entry from 6 pm today: October 11, 2023. The last date to make the payment of the caution deposit is October 12. The examination authority will release the Karnataka NEET PG Mop-up round seat allotment result on October 13, 2023, (after 9 pm).

Check the official notice here

Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Schedule 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Karnataka PGET mop up round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Display of available seats matrix October 11, 2023 (after 11 am) Downloading of challan for caution deposit October 11, 2023 (from 11 am) to October 12, 2023 (upto 2 pm) Payment caution deposit October 11 to 12, 2023 (Banking hours) Submission of original documents by not submitted candidates at KEA October 12, 2023 Entry of options by eligible candidates October 11, 2023 (from 6 pm) to October 13, 2023 (upto 2 pm) Announcement of mop up round seat allotment result October 13, 2023 (after 9 pm) Payment of fees by allotted candidates October 16, 2023 Last date for reporting at the allotted college against seat allotted in 2nd round October 17, 2023 (5.30 pm)

Karnataka PGET 2023 Mop up Round Counselling

As per the official release, candidates who are willing to participate in the PGNEET mop-up round should deposit Rs 3,00,000 (Three lakhs only) for PG Medical and Rs 2,00, 000 (Two lakhs only) for PG Dental programmes as a caution deposit to KEA. The caution deposit has to be paid through online mode by downloading the challan using the candidate's login details from the official website.

