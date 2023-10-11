Karnataka PGET 2023 Mop up Round Dates Out, Check Schedule Here

  1. Home
Karnataka PGET Mop up Round 2023: KEA has issued the schedule for the Karnataka NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023 in online mode. Interested candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 11, 2023 11:36 IST
Karnataka PGET Mop-up Round Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round counselling 2023 in online mode. Medical aspirants who are eligible for the mop-up round can make the payment of the caution deposit and download the challan from today: October 11, 2023. The examination authority will release the seat matrix for the Karnataka PGET counselling after 11 am today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, candidates can fill out the option entry from 6 pm today: October 11, 2023. The last date to make the payment of the caution deposit is October 12. The examination authority will release the Karnataka NEET PG Mop-up round seat allotment result on October 13, 2023, (after 9 pm). 

Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Schedule 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Karnataka PGET mop up round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Display of available seats matrix 

October 11, 2023 (after 11 am)

Downloading of challan for caution deposit 

October 11, 2023 (from 11 am) to October 12, 2023 (upto 2 pm)

Payment caution deposit

October 11 to 12, 2023 (Banking hours)

Submission of original documents by not submitted candidates at KEA

October 12, 2023

Entry of options by eligible candidates

October 11, 2023 (from 6 pm) to October 13, 2023 (upto 2 pm)

Announcement of mop up round seat allotment result 

October 13, 2023 (after 9 pm)

Payment of fees by allotted candidates

October 16, 2023

Last date for reporting at the allotted college against seat allotted in 2nd round

October 17, 2023 (5.30 pm)

Karnataka PGET 2023 Mop up Round Counselling 

As per the official release, candidates who are willing to participate in the PGNEET mop-up round should deposit  Rs 3,00,000 (Three lakhs only) for PG Medical and Rs 2,00, 000 (Two lakhs only) for PG Dental programmes as a caution deposit to KEA. The caution deposit has to be paid through online mode by downloading the challan using the candidate's login details from the official website. 

