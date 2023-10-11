  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Assam DElEd 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at scertpet.co.in, Get Direct Link Here

Assam DElEd 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at scertpet.co.in, Get Direct Link Here

Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: SCERT will announce the results of the Assam DElEd admission round 2 today, October 11, 2023. Once released, candidates can download their results from the official website - scertpet.co.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 11, 2023 10:04 IST
Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023
Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023

Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: The State Council Of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will release the Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment results for round 2 today: October 11, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the seat allotment process can check and download their seat allocation status through the official website - scertpet.co.in.

According to the schedule, the physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute will be done between October 13 and 16, 2023. The online submission of the admission report and vacancy list by the respective colleges or institutes to the Directorate of SCERT, Assam will be done by October 17, 2023, (upto 5 pm). 

Assam DElEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

SCERT Assam DElEd 2023 Schedule 

Candidates can check the dates related to the Assam 2nd year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Release of vacancy list and declaration of SCERT Assam DElEd round 2 seat allotment result 

October 11, 2023

Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute or college

October 13 to 16, 2023

Online submission of admission report and vacancy list by the respective institutes to Directorate of SCERT, Assam

October 17, 2023, (upto 5 pm)

How to download the Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result for round 2 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Assam DElEd seat allotment result 2023 for round 2 online.  

Step 1: Go to the official website  - scertpet.co.in

Step 2: Click on the Assam DElEd round 2 seat allotment result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details and then click on the submit button

Step 4: The Assam DElEd seat allotment result for round 2 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the seat allotment results and download it for future reference

Also Read: Sikkim Schools Closed: Govt Direct Schools To Conduct Online Classes For Senior Students
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023