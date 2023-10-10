Sikkim Schools Closed: Govt Direct Schools To Conduct Online Classes For Senior Students

Sikkim Schools Closed: The government of Sikkim has directed schools in the flood-affected region to conduct online classes for students from std 9th to 12th. This directive aims to make up for lost class time resulting from the closure of educational institutions until October 15, following the flash floods.

The Sikkim government initially closed schools for four days after the October 4 flash flood, that wrecked large-scale devastation in the mountain state. The closure was later extended to October 15 and all government and private schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions were brought under the order.

Sikkim Shifts to Online Classes for Senior Students as Schools Remain Closed

The official circular states, “As you are aware, the week-long closure of schools has resulted in significant academic loss and therefore keeping in mind the interest of the students and to mitigate/compensate the impact of this closure all private and government secondary and senior secondary schools in the state are advised to conduct online class for Classes 9 to 12, respectively, whenever possible during this closure period."

Sikkim Schools Closed Due To Cloudburst

The Sikkim education department ordered to close all private and government schools in four districts in view of the cloudburst causing mass destruction in the state. According to the order, the schools in the districts of Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts will remain closed. Several sections of the National Highway 10 connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, have also been washed away and many roads are also blocked. At least 70 people have lost their lives in the calamity and 80 others are still missing. The total number of affected population is 87,300, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said.

Also Read: Sikkim Cloudburst: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Until Oct 15; Check Sikkim School News Here