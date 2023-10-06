Sikkim Cloudburst: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Until Oct 15; Check Sikkim School News Here

Sikkim Cloudburst: According to the revised circular released by the State Education Department, all the government and private schools and colleges in Sikkim shall remain closed till October 15, 2023. The decision has been taken in view of students’ health as the state is witnessing cold and harsh weather.

The Circular was released a few hours after Prem Sign Tamang’s, Chief Minister ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and universities in the state until further notice due to the tragedy caused by the flash flood in the Teesta River Basin.

Sikkim Cloudburst: 102 Civilians Missing Due to Natural Calamity

Till now, a total of 14 bodies have been found but 102 civilians comprising 22 army personnel, have gone missing after a cloudburst happened over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim on Wednesday triggering a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, according to officials.

Sikkim School Holiday Due to Cloudburst Extended

Previously, the Education Department ordered school and college closure until October 8, 2023. However, the date has now been deferred to October 15 considering the current weather conditions.

“In view of the unprecedented emergency situation created by flooding of Teesta River, all government schools and private schools located in Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts shall remain closed till 8th October 2023,” Sikkim education department circular reads.

Kerala Schools Closed due to Continuous Rainfall

Meanwhile, previously, schools remained closed in Kerala on October 4, 2023, due to incessant rainfall in a few parts of the state. As per reports, all educational institutions in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram were shut in view of heavy rainfall causing flood-like conditions in the region.

Also Read: NExT Exam for 2020 Batch: Panel to Review Medical Colleges' Readiness for Implementation