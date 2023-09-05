DU NCWEB special cut-off 2023 releases at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check BA and BCom list here

DU NCWEB Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has issued the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) special cut-off list for BCom and BA programmes today: September 5, 2023. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list online at du.ac.in for admission to the 2023 academic session.

The DU NCWEB special cut-off for BCom programme is 86% in Miranda House, while it is 85% in Hansraj for general category candidates. The DU NCWEB cut-off list has been released category-wise for candidates belonging to General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories.

Delhi University NCWEB Special Cut-off Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the admission dates for special round:

Events Dates Online admission against DU NCWEB cut-off special list September 6, 2023 at 10 am Last date to apply September 7, 2023

DU NCWEB BCom Special Cut-off List 2023

As per the cutoff list released, admission at SGGSC of Commerce is closed and the lowest cut-off at 52% is for admission to BCom programmes is seen for Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College. Check table below:

Colleges General OBC SC ST Aditi Mahavidyalaya 52 48 47 46 Bhagini Nivedita College 52 48 47 46 Aryabhatta College 56 52 51 50 Bharti College 61 57 56 55 College Of Vocational Studies 57 53 52 51 Deen Dayal Upadhyay College 60 56 55 54 Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College 55 51 50 49 J.D.M College 62 58 57 56 Jesus And Mary College 69 59 61 55 60 54 59 53 Kalindi College Keshav Mahavidyalaya 68 62 61 60 Lakshmi Bai College 59 55 54 53 60 56 55 54 Maharaja Agrasen College Maitreyi College 68 62 61 60 Mata Sundri College 62 58 57 56 Moti Lal Nehru College 55 51 50 49 P.G.D.A.V. College 57 53 52 51 Rajdhani College Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Raja Garden, Nd-15 62 58 57 56 Ramanujan College 58 54 53 52 Satyawati College 58 54 53 52

How To Download DU NCWEB Cut-off List 2023 for Special Round?

Only female candidates can apply for admission under the NCWEB. The cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes in the form of a pdf. Check the steps to download Delhi University NCWEB special cut-off list here:

Step 1: Go to the official website: du.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Special Cut-Off List 2023-2024 for NCWEB

Step 4: A new pdf will appear on the screen

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear on the screen

