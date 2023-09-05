DU NCWEB special cut-off 2023 releases at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check BA and BCom list here

DU NCWEB Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has issued the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) special cut-off list for BCom and BA programmes today: September 5, 2023. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list online at du.ac.in for admission to the 2023 academic session.
The DU NCWEB special cut-off for BCom programme is 86% in Miranda House, while it is 85% in Hansraj for general category candidates. The DU NCWEB cut-off list has been released category-wise for candidates belonging to General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories.
|
DU NCWEB special cut off list 2023 for BA Programmes - Direct Link (Available Now)
|
DU NCWEB special cut off list 2023 for BCom Courses - Direct Link (Available Now)
Delhi University NCWEB Special Cut-off Admission 2023 Dates
Candidates can check below the admission dates for special round:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online admission against DU NCWEB cut-off special list
|
September 6, 2023 at 10 am
|
Last date to apply
|
September 7, 2023
DU NCWEB BCom Special Cut-off List 2023
As per the cutoff list released, admission at SGGSC of Commerce is closed and the lowest cut-off at 52% is for admission to BCom programmes is seen for Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College. Check table below:
|
Colleges
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Aditi Mahavidyalaya
|
52
|
48
|
47
|
46
|
Bhagini Nivedita College
|
52
|
48
|
47
|
46
|
Aryabhatta College
|
56
|
52
|
51
|
50
|
Bharti College
|
61
|
57
|
56
|
55
|
College Of Vocational Studies
|
57
|
53
|
52
|
51
|
Deen Dayal Upadhyay College
|
60
|
56
|
55
|
54
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College
|
55
|
51
|
50
|
49
|
J.D.M College
|
62
|
58
|
57
|
56
|
Jesus And Mary College
|
69
59
|
61
55
|
60
54
|
59
53
|
Kalindi College
|
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
|
68
|
62
|
61
|
60
|
Lakshmi Bai College
|
59
|
55
|
54
|
53
|
60
|
56
|
55
|
54
|
Maharaja Agrasen College
|
Maitreyi College
|
68
|
62
|
61
|
60
|
Mata Sundri College
|
62
|
58
|
57
|
56
|
Moti Lal Nehru College
|
55
|
51
|
50
|
49
|
P.G.D.A.V. College
|
57
|
53
|
52
|
51
|
Rajdhani College
Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Raja Garden, Nd-15
|
62
|
58
|
57
|
56
|
Ramanujan College
|
58
|
54
|
53
|
52
|
Satyawati College
|
58
|
54
|
53
|
52
How To Download DU NCWEB Cut-off List 2023 for Special Round?
Only female candidates can apply for admission under the NCWEB. The cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes in the form of a pdf. Check the steps to download Delhi University NCWEB special cut-off list here:
Step 1: Go to the official website: du.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down, on the homepage
Step 3: Click on Special Cut-Off List 2023-2024 for NCWEB
Step 4: A new pdf will appear on the screen
Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear on the screen
