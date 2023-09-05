DU NCWEB special cut-off 2023 releases at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check BA and BCom list here

  1. Home
DU NCWEB Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has released the NCWEB special cutoff list pdf for BA and B.Com in online mode. The DU NCWEB cut-off for BCom programme is 86% in Miranda House. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB cutoff at du.ac.in. Download pdf here

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 19:00 IST
DU NCWEB Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has issued the DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) special cut-off list for BCom and BA programmes today: September 5, 2023. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list online at du.ac.in for admission to the 2023 academic session. 

The DU NCWEB special cut-off for BCom programme is 86% in Miranda House, while it is 85% in Hansraj for general category candidates. The DU NCWEB cut-off list has been released category-wise for candidates belonging to General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories.  

DU NCWEB special cut off list 2023 for BA Programmes - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU NCWEB special cut off list 2023 for BCom Courses - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Delhi University NCWEB Special Cut-off Admission 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check below the admission dates for special round: 

Events 

Dates 

Online admission against DU NCWEB cut-off special list

September 6, 2023 at 10 am

Last date to apply

September 7, 2023

DU NCWEB BCom Special Cut-off List 2023

As per the cutoff list released, admission at SGGSC of Commerce is closed and the lowest cut-off at 52% is for admission to BCom programmes is seen for Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College. Check table below: 

Colleges

General

OBC

SC

ST

Aditi Mahavidyalaya

52

48

47

46

Bhagini Nivedita College

52

48

47

46

Aryabhatta College

56

52

51

50

Bharti College 

61

57

56

55

College Of Vocational Studies

57

53

52

51

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College

60

56

55

54

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar College

55

51

50

49

J.D.M College

62

58

57

56

Jesus And Mary College

69

59

61

55

60

54

59

53

Kalindi College

Keshav Mahavidyalaya

68

62

61

60

Lakshmi Bai College

59

55

54

53

60

56

55

54

Maharaja Agrasen College

Maitreyi College

68

62

61

60

Mata Sundri College

62

58

57

56

Moti Lal Nehru College

55

51

50

49

P.G.D.A.V. College

57

53

52

51

Rajdhani College

Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Raja Garden, Nd-15

62

58

57

56

Ramanujan College

58

54

53

52

Satyawati College

58

54

53

52

How To Download DU NCWEB Cut-off List 2023 for Special Round? 

Only female candidates can apply for admission under the NCWEB. The cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes in the form of a pdf. Check the steps to download Delhi University NCWEB special cut-off list here:

Step 1: Go to the official website: du.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Special Cut-Off List 2023-2024 for NCWEB

Step 4: A new pdf will appear on the screen 

Step 5: The cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear on the screen

