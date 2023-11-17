GATE 2024 Window For Addition Of Second Paper Closes Today, Application Correction From Nov 18

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will close the link for students to add a new second paper option for their GATE 2024 exams. The GATE exams are scheduled to be conducted in February 2024. Students yet to add the second paper can visit the official website until today and make the necessary changes.

Candidates must note that the GATE 2024 application correction window will open from tomorrow, November 18, 2023. Students can make changes to their filled application until November 24, 2023.

The GATE 2024 window for adding a second test paper combination is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also edit the second test paper combinations for the exam through the direct link given here.

GATE 2024 Login - Click Here

How to Add Second Test Paper Option

The link for students to add the subject combinations is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given below to add the combinations for the exam.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Login using the email ID and password

Step 3: Click on the application link and make the changes in the subject combination section

Step 4: Save the changes and click on the final submission link

Instructions for Subject Combination Change

According to the notification provided candidates opting to appear for two test papers must have a primary choice for the test paper. The second test paper must be chosen from the allowed combination given.

Students must note that combinations other than the ones listed are not allowed during the regular and extended period however additional two paper combinations may be opened at a later date which will be notified.

The exam centre for the second test paper may be different from that of the first paper due to infrastructure and scheduling issues.

A few combinations may be removed due to unforeseen circumstances at a later date and in such cases, the fee paid for the second paper will be refunded.

