HPBOSE SOS 10th,12th 2026 Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result Released at hpbose.org; Direct Link Here

HPBOSE SOS 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) State Open School (SOS) 10th and 12th Revaluation, Re-Checking Result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the Class 10 answer sheet revaluation and retotalling can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download their revised marksheets.

To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number. The link for candidates to check the HPBOSE SOS 10th and 12th revaluation and re-totalling result is available at hpbose.org. The marksheets will include the details of candidates along with the revised marks for the subjects they have applied for. Candidates can submit the revised marksheets for further admission requirements.