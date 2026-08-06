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HPBOSE SOS 10th,12th 2026 Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result Released at hpbose.org; Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 6, 2026, 13:57 IST

HPSOS 10th and 12th revaluation and re-checking results are now available on the official website. Students can download the marksheets using their roll number on the official website. 

HPBOSE SOS 10th,12th 2026 Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result Released
HPBOSE SOS 10th,12th 2026 Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result Released
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HPBOSE SOS 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) State Open School (SOS) 10th and 12th Revaluation, Re-Checking Result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the Class 10 answer sheet revaluation and retotalling can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download their revised marksheets.

To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number. The link for candidates to check the HPBOSE SOS 10th and 12th revaluation and re-totalling result is available at hpbose.org. The marksheets will include the details of candidates along with the revised marks for the subjects they have applied for. Candidates can submit the revised marksheets for further admission requirements.  

HPBOSE SOS 10th re-evaluation/ Re-Checking Result 2026 - Click Here

HPBOSE SOS 12th Re-Evaluation/ Re-Checking Result 2026 - Click Here

HPBOSE SOS Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation, Re-Checking Result: Steps to Download Marksheets

The link for candidates to check the result and download the revaluation and rechecking marksheets is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE

Step 2: Click on Results

Step 3: Click on SOS 10th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2026/ SOS 12th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2026 link

Step 4: Log in with the roll number

Step 5: The revised marksheets will be displayed

Step 6: Download the marksheets for further reference



Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 6, 2026, 13:52 IST

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