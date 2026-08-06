HPBOSE SOS 10th,12th 2026 Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result Released at hpbose.org; Direct Link Here
HPSOS 10th and 12th revaluation and re-checking results are now available on the official website. Students can download the marksheets using their roll number on the official website.
HPBOSE SOS 10th, 12th Revaluation Result 2026: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) State Open School (SOS) 10th and 12th Revaluation, Re-Checking Result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the Class 10 answer sheet revaluation and retotalling can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download their revised marksheets.
To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and log in with their roll number. The link for candidates to check the HPBOSE SOS 10th and 12th revaluation and re-totalling result is available at hpbose.org. The marksheets will include the details of candidates along with the revised marks for the subjects they have applied for. Candidates can submit the revised marksheets for further admission requirements.
HPBOSE SOS 10th re-evaluation/ Re-Checking Result 2026 - Click Here
HPBOSE SOS 12th Re-Evaluation/ Re-Checking Result 2026 - Click Here
HPBOSE SOS Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation, Re-Checking Result: Steps to Download Marksheets
The link for candidates to check the result and download the revaluation and rechecking marksheets is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE
Step 2: Click on Results
Step 3: Click on SOS 10th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2026/ SOS 12th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, March-2026 link
Step 4: Log in with the roll number
Step 5: The revised marksheets will be displayed
Step 6: Download the marksheets for further reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.