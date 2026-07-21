ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result Released; Download Marksheet at cisce.org
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released ICSE class 10 supplementary result 2026. Students can download the result on cisce.org official website using their roll number, registration details.
ICSE Improvement Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the results for the improvement examination for academic year 2026-27. Candidates who appeared for the improvement exams will be able to check and download their revised scores on the official website at cisce.org.
The results are available on the result portal at results.cisce.org. Students will require their User ID and Index number to check their scorecards online. Alternatively, students can also check their results online on DigiLocker platform.
How to download ICSE Improvement Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the download ICSE Improvement Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cisce.org.
- Click on the ‘ICSE Year 2026 Improvement Examination Result’ tab
- Enter your Index number, UID and submit with the Captcha.
- ICSE Improvement Examination Result 2026 will appear.
- Check our details and download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - ICSE Year 2026 Improvement Examination Result
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the results of the ICSE (Class X) Year 2026 Improvement Examination.— CISCE (@CISCE_Official) July 21, 2026
Examination Statistics
- Examination Period: 15 June to 30 June 2026
- Candidates: 5,321
- Paper-wise Entries: 13,032
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In case of any assistance, schools may contact the CISCE Helpdesk via email at helpdesk@cisce.org or call at 1800-203-2414.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.