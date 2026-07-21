ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result Released; Download Marksheet at cisce.org

ICSE Improvement Result 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the results for the improvement examination for academic year 2026-27. Candidates who appeared for the improvement exams will be able to check and download their revised scores on the official website at cisce.org.

The results are available on the result portal at results.cisce.org. Students will require their User ID and Index number to check their scorecards online. Alternatively, students can also check their results online on DigiLocker platform.

How to download ICSE Improvement Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the download ICSE Improvement Result 2026 online: