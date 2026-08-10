ICSE ISC 2027-28 Registration Begins: Check Registration Dates, Last Date and How to Apply
ICSE ISC Registration 2027-28 has started. Check exact ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 2028 registration dates, deadlines, late fee window and 2027 exam entry confirmation dates.
ICSE ISC Registration 2027-28: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened the registration process for students who will appear for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations in 2028. The registration process is being carried out through schools, with separate deadlines announced for ICSE and ISC candidates.
Alongside the 2028 registration, CISCE has also opened the confirmation of entries for the 2027 ICSE and ISC examinations. Schools are required to complete the respective processes within the given timelines.
ICSE 2028 Registration Dates
For students appearing in the ICSE Class 10 examination 2028, the registration window has started on August 5, 2026.
|
Event
|
Date
|
ICSE 2028 registration begins
|
August 5, 2026
|
Registration without late charge
|
August 5 to October 31, 2026
|
Registration with late charge
|
November 1 to November 15, 2026
|
Last date for registration
|
November 15, 2026
Schools must complete the registration process within the prescribed timeline. Candidates whose registration is submitted between November 1 and November 15 will be subject to the applicable late charge.
ISC 2028 Registration Dates
For the ISC Class 12 examination 2028, the registration window also opened on August 5, 2026. Unlike the ICSE 2028 registration schedule, CISCE has specified a single registration window for ISC 2028 candidates, running from August 5 to November 15, 2026, with no late charge applicable during this period.
|
Event
|
Date
|
ISC 2028 registration begins
|
August 5, 2026
|
Registration window
|
August 5 to November 15, 2026
|
Last date for registration without late charge
|
November 15, 2026
ICSE ISC 2027-28 Registration: What Students Need to Know
The ICSE ISC 2027-28 registration is for students who will appear in the 2028 board examinations. The registration is handled by the respective CISCE-affiliated schools rather than directly by individual students.
Schools are responsible for entering the required candidate details and ensuring that the information submitted to CISCE is accurate. Students should therefore coordinate with their schools regarding the registration process and required details. CISCE has advised schools to follow the given timelines and refer to the official instructions for completing the registration and exam-entry processes.
How Will Students Register for ICSE ISC 2027-28 Exams?
Students cannot register themselves directly for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 2028 examinations. The registration process will be completed by their respective CISCE-affiliated schools through the official CISCE CAREERS Portal.
Students need to provide the required details and documents to their schools, verify their personal information and subject details, and ensure that the school submits their registration within the given deadline.
ICSE ISC 2027 Exam Entry Confirmation Dates
CISCE has separately opened the confirmation of entries for students appearing in the 2027 ICSE and ISC examinations.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Confirmation ICSE & ISC 2027 without late charge
|
August 5 to September 15, 2026
|
Confirmation ICSE & ISC 2027 with late charge
|
September 16 to September 30, 2026
|
Last date for confirmation
|
September 30, 2026
Also Check: ICSE ISC Exam Entries 2027 Begin: Syllabus and Specimen Papers for Board Exams
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.