ICSE ISC 2027-28 Registration Begins: Check Registration Dates, Last Date and How to Apply

ICSE ISC Registration 2027-28 has started. Check exact ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 2028 registration dates, deadlines, late fee window and 2027 exam entry confirmation dates.

ICSE ISC Registration 2027-28: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has opened the registration process for students who will appear for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations in 2028. The registration process is being carried out through schools, with separate deadlines announced for ICSE and ISC candidates. Alongside the 2028 registration, CISCE has also opened the confirmation of entries for the 2027 ICSE and ISC examinations. Schools are required to complete the respective processes within the given timelines. ICSE 2028 Registration Dates For students appearing in the ICSE Class 10 examination 2028, the registration window has started on August 5, 2026. Event Date ICSE 2028 registration begins August 5, 2026 Registration without late charge August 5 to October 31, 2026 Registration with late charge November 1 to November 15, 2026 Last date for registration November 15, 2026

Schools must complete the registration process within the prescribed timeline. Candidates whose registration is submitted between November 1 and November 15 will be subject to the applicable late charge. ISC 2028 Registration Dates For the ISC Class 12 examination 2028, the registration window also opened on August 5, 2026. Unlike the ICSE 2028 registration schedule, CISCE has specified a single registration window for ISC 2028 candidates, running from August 5 to November 15, 2026, with no late charge applicable during this period. Event Date ISC 2028 registration begins August 5, 2026 Registration window August 5 to November 15, 2026 Last date for registration without late charge November 15, 2026 ICSE ISC 2027-28 Registration: What Students Need to Know The ICSE ISC 2027-28 registration is for students who will appear in the 2028 board examinations. The registration is handled by the respective CISCE-affiliated schools rather than directly by individual students.

Schools are responsible for entering the required candidate details and ensuring that the information submitted to CISCE is accurate. Students should therefore coordinate with their schools regarding the registration process and required details. CISCE has advised schools to follow the given timelines and refer to the official instructions for completing the registration and exam-entry processes. How Will Students Register for ICSE ISC 2027-28 Exams? Students cannot register themselves directly for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 2028 examinations. The registration process will be completed by their respective CISCE-affiliated schools through the official CISCE CAREERS Portal. Students need to provide the required details and documents to their schools, verify their personal information and subject details, and ensure that the school submits their registration within the given deadline.