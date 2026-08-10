ICSE ISC Exam Entries 2027 Begin: Syllabus and Specimen Papers for Board Exams

ICSE ISC Exam Entries 2027 Begin: CISCE has started exam entries for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12. Check specimen papers, syllabus and latest registration updates.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has started the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam entry process for 2027. Schools can now submit the required entries for eligible students through the official CISCE website. Students should ask their respective schools to confirm their details, subject combinations and other information being submitted for the upcoming board exams. CISCE has separately opened the confirmation of entries for students appearing in the 2027 ICSE and ISC examinations. ICSE ISC 2027 Exam Entry Confirmation Dates Event Date Confirmation ICSE & ISC 2027 without late charge August 5 to September 15, 2026 Confirmation ICSE & ISC 2027 with late charge September 16 to September 30, 2026 Last date for confirmation September 30, 2026

Also Check: CISCE Registration 2027-28 LIVE Updates ICSE Class 10 Specimen and Sample Papers 2027 Available CISCE has made the ICSE Class 10 specimen papers for the 2027 examination available for students. These specimen papers are an important preparation resource as they give students an idea of the latest question paper format, question types and marking pattern. Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 board exams 2027 can use the official specimen papers to practise subject-wise questions and assess their preparation. ISC Class 12 Specimen and Sample Papers 2027 Available The ISC Class 12 specimen papers for the 2027 board examination are also available. Students can go through these papers to understand the exam pattern and practise questions based on the latest syllabus. Regular practice with the ISC Class 12 sample and specimen papers can help students improve time management and become familiar with the structure of the board examination.

ICSE Class 10 Syllabus 2027 Available The ICSE Class 10 syllabus for the 2027 board exam is available on CISCE website. Students should refer to the latest syllabus while preparing for their exam and ensure that all given topics are covered. The syllabus should be treated as the main reference point for board exam preparation, along with the specimen papers provided by the board. ISC Class 12 Syllabus 2027 Available The ISC Class 12 syllabus for the 2027 board exam is also available. Students are advised to check the subject-wise syllabus carefully and plan their preparation accordingly. Using the latest syllabus along with the specimen papers or sample papers will help students understand the scope of the exam and prioritise important topics. ICSE ISC Registration 2027-28 Has Started Apart from the 2027 exam entries, CISCE has also started the registration process for the ICSE and ISC 2027-28 academic year. Schools are required to complete the registration formalities for eligible students through the prescribed CISCE process.