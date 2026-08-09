CISCE Registration 2027-28 Live: Council Opens Window For 2027 Candidate Confirmation, 2028 Student Registration

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination or CISCE has asked schools to confirm candidate entries for the 2027-2028 academic year ICSE and ISC examinations. For the 2028-29 academic year, the council has started the registration process for Class 10 and 12 examinations. Both the confirmation and registration work will be done through the official CISCE Careers Portal. Schools should follow the timelines set by the council so that every candidate is registered on time and without any penalty. Read the article to know more details.

ICSE, ISC 2027 Exam Entry Confirmation Schedule

Schools can confirm the entries of candidates appearing for the ICSE and ISC 2027 examination from August 5 to September 15, 2026 without any additional fee. After this period the next confirmation window will be open from September 16, 2026 to September 30, 2026, but schools will have to pay a late fee for each entry submitted during this period.

If schools need to make minor changes to a candidate's details, they can submit a correction request through the CAREERS Portal. The required supporting documents must be provided for verification. Head teachers and exam in charges should carefully check all candidate details before the deadline to avoid delays or issues later.

ICSE, ISC 2028 Registration Dates

For the ICSE 2028 examination, schools can register candidates from August 5 to October 31, 2026 without a late charge. A late registration window will be available from November 1 to November 15, 2026 during which a late fee will apply for each registration.

For ISC 2028, the registration window will remain open from August 5 to November 15, 2026, with no late fee during this period. Schools should follow this official CISCE circular for registration instructions, fee details and required documents and complete the process within the prescribed dates.

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