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CISCE Registration 2027-28 Live: Council Opens Window For 2027 Candidate Confirmation, 2028 Student Registration

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Aug 10, 2026, 16:40 IST

CISCE has asked schools to confirm 2027 ICSE and ISC entries and register new candidates for the 2028 exam. Check the latest updates here along with the complete schedule and syllabus. 

CISCE Registration 2027-28 Live: Council Opens Window For 2027 Candidate Confirmation, 2028 Student Registration
CISCE Registration 2027-28 Live: Council Opens Window For 2027 Candidate Confirmation, 2028 Student Registration

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICSE and ISC 2027 confirmation of candidate entries starts on August 5, 2026.
  • Schools can confirm ICSE and ISC 2027 exam entries until September 15, 2026 without late charge.
  • The Late confirmation window for 2027 exams will remain open from September 16 to September 30, 2026 with late charges.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination or CISCE has asked schools to confirm candidate entries for the 2027-2028 academic year ICSE and ISC examinations. For the 2028-29 academic year, the council has started the registration process for Class 10 and 12 examinations. Both the confirmation and registration work will be done through the official CISCE Careers Portal. Schools should follow the timelines set by the council so that every candidate is registered on time and without any penalty. Read the article to know more details. 

ICSE, ISC 2027 Exam Entry Confirmation Schedule 

Schools can confirm the entries of candidates appearing for the ICSE and ISC 2027 examination from August 5 to September 15, 2026 without any additional fee. After this period the next confirmation window will be open from September 16, 2026 to September 30, 2026, but schools will have to pay a late fee for each entry submitted during this period.

If schools need to make minor changes to a candidate's details, they can submit a correction request through the CAREERS Portal. The required supporting documents must be provided for verification. Head teachers and exam in charges should carefully check all candidate details before the deadline to avoid delays or issues later.

ICSE, ISC 2028 Registration Dates

For the ICSE 2028 examination, schools can register candidates from August 5 to October 31, 2026 without a late charge. A late registration window will be available from November 1 to November 15, 2026 during which a late fee will apply for each registration. 

For ISC 2028, the registration window will remain open from August 5 to November 15, 2026, with no late fee during this period. Schools should follow this official CISCE circular for registration instructions, fee details and required documents and complete the process within the prescribed dates. 

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  • Aug 10, 2026, 16:40 IST

    CISCE 2028 Registration Live: Schools To Register For 2028 Students

    Students who will either be studying ICSE or ISC in 2028 year must now that schools have started registering them. Students are advised to regularly contact their schools to ensure they have been registered. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 14:08 IST

    ICSE, ISC Registration Live: 2028 ICSE Registration Schedule

    For the ICSE 2028 examination, schools can register candidates from August 5 to October 31, 2026 without a late charge. A late registration window will be available from November 1 to November 15, 2026 during which a late fee will apply for each registration. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 11:42 IST

    ICSE, ISC Registration Live: 2027 Candidate Entries Submission, 2028 Registration Process Begin

    The council has opened the window to allow schools submit and confirm the entries of candidates who will be appearing for the ICSE and ISC examination in 2027. The registration has started for students appearing for the 2028 ISC, ICSE examinations. Schools must upload the required details and documents of students on the official CISCE portal cisceboard.orgl.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 10:24 IST

    ICSE, ISC Registration Live: Difference in CISCE and CBSE

    The CISCE board (managing the ICSE, ISC exams) differs from CBSE primarily in its syllabus depth, language focus, and evaluation style. CISCE offers a vast, highly detailed curriculum with deep emphasis on English literature and internal project work, while CBSE follows a more compact, national-standard curriculum aligned closely with competitive entrance tests like JEE and NEET.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 09:52 IST

    ICSE, ISC Registration 2027, 2028 Live: What Should Students, Parents Do?

    Students and parents must reach out to their school's administration department to provide accurate data and complete fee payments on time.

    Also, CISCE does not entertain registrations from private candidates; all entries must come from regular students enrolled in affiliated institutions. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 09:25 IST

    ICSE, ISC Registration 2027 Live: Data Verification

    Schools must thoroughly review candidate particulars, spelling, date of birth, and subject selections before final submission. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 08:24 IST

    ICSE, ISC 2027, 2028 Registration: Selection of Subjects

    ICSE students typically study English as a compulsory subject along with three or four elective subjects based on their chosen stream. Students can also opt for a sixth subject, which many choose to add flexibility to their subject combination. ISC allows students to combine across streams making it possible to choose unconventional combinations, such as Psychology with Science, Mathematics and Computer Science with commerce.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 08:23 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: Subject Selection

    ICSE students typically study English as a compulsory subject along with three or four elective subjects based on their chosen stream. Students can also opt for a sixth subject, which many choose to add flexibility to their subject combination. ISC allows students to combine across streams making it possible to choose unconventional combinations, such as Psychology with Science, Mathematics and Computer Science with commerce.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 08:14 IST

    ICSE, ISC Registration 2027: Late Fee Window

    Schools must note that if they fail to register for the ICSE, ISC 2027 examination during the original registration window. They will be required to pay the additional late fee for registering between September 16, 2026 and September 30, 2026.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 08:12 IST

    ICSE, ISC Registration 2027: Schools To Pay Fee After September 16

    Schools must note that if they fail to register for the ICSE, ISC 2027 examination during the original registration window. They will be required to pay the additional late fee for registering between September 16, 2026 and September 30, 2026.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 08:07 IST

    ICSE, ISC Registration 2027: Schools To Pay Late Fee After September 16

    Schools must note that if they fail to register for the ICSE, ISC 2027 examination during the original registration window. They will be required to pay the additional late fee for registering between September 16, 2026 and September 30, 2026.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 06:45 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026: Is it Mandatory for Appearing in Exams Next Year?

    Yes, completing the registration for the 2027 board exam is mandatory to be issued the exam admit card. The admit card will contain the details mentioned while registering for the board exams. Those who do not complete the registration process will not be considered to sit for the exam in March 2027. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 05:49 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026: When will the 2027 Board Exam be Conducted?

    CISCE conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in February-March each year. CISCE conducted the 2026 annual board exams from February 12 to April 6, 2026. Class 10 (ICSE) exams took place from February 17 to March 30, 2026, and Class 12 (ISC) exams ran from February 12 to April 6, 2026. Since the same timeline is followed each year, it is likely that the board exams will be conducted around the same time each year. 

  • Aug 9, 2026, 21:07 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: Passing Criteria

    At the ISC level, students have more flexibility to choose subjects based on their interests and future career plans. Unlike ICSE, which follows more defined subject groups, ISC allows students to build their own combination of subjects within three broad streams such as science, commerce and humanities. The chosen subjects can play an important role in shaping a student's higher education and career options.

  • Aug 9, 2026, 20:10 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: ISC Theory and Practical Marks

    ISC subjects generally have theory papers carrying 70 or 80 marks, while the remaining 20 or 30 marks are awarded through practical projects, or internal assessments depending on the subject. English is divided into two papers, language and literature with both papers carrying a combined total of 100 marks.

  • Aug 9, 2026, 17:28 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: What is the eligibility?

    Students appearing for CISCE Registration 2026 must be enrolled in a CISCE affiliated school and meet the eligibility criteria prescribed by the board. For ICSE Class 10, the school must complete the candidates registration with accurate academic and personal details within the specified schedule.

  • Aug 9, 2026, 16:04 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: Documents Required for Registration

    Students need to keep the required documents and details ready for ICSE Class 10 registration. The school verifies these details before completing the registration process.

    • Aadhaar Card 
    • Birth Certificate
    • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
    • Class 9th marksheet (for admission in class 10)
    • Class 10th marksheet (for admission in class 12)
    • Passport size coloured photograph 
  • Aug 9, 2026, 14:53 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: ICSE Class 10 Registration Fee 2026-27

    The ICSE Class 10 registration fee for 2026-27 is collected through schools and submitted to CISCE on behalf of registered students. The applicable fee and any late charge are based on the latest CISCE fee circular.

    Fee Details

    Payment Information

    Registration Fee

    Paid by students to their respective school, which submits the fee to CISCE

    Late Registration Fee

    Additional charges apply if registration is completed after the prescribed deadline

    Recheck Fee

    ₹1,000 per subject after the declaration of results
  • Aug 9, 2026, 14:03 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: Subject Choice and Marking

    ICSE Class 10th subjects are divided into three groups with different choices and marking patterns. Students should check the group of each subject carefully while completing their CISCE registration 2026.

    Subject Group

    Subjects / Choice

    External : Internal Marks

    Group I – Compulsory

    English, Second Language, History, Civics and Geography

    80:20

    Group II – Choose 2

    Mathematics, Science, Economics, Commercial Studies, Modern Foreign Language and other options

    80:20

    Group III – Choose 1

    Computer Applications, Economic Applications, Commercial Applications, Art, Performing Arts and other options

    50:50
  • Aug 9, 2026, 13:15 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: Official Website

  • Aug 9, 2026, 13:04 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: ISCE Exam Paper Pattern

    The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams follow a subject-wise paper pattern. Students can check the key details on marks, exam time and question format below.

    Details

    ICSE Class 10

    ISC Class 12

    Exam Level

    Class 10

    Class 12

    Total Marks

    100 marks with internal assessment

    100 marks with practical/project work, where applicable

    Exam Time

    2–2.5 hours, depending on subject

    2–3 hours, depending on subject

    Questions

    MCQs, short and long-answer questions

    MCQs, short and long-answer questions

    Practical/Project

    For selected subjects

    For selected subjects

    Assessment

    Written exam + internal assessment

    Written exam + practical/project assessment
  • Aug 9, 2026, 12:15 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: Official Announcement

  • Aug 9, 2026, 12:05 IST

    CISCE Registration 2026 Live: ICSE and ISC 2028 Registration Timetable

    ICSE and ISC 2028 Registration Schedule

    Examination

    Registration Window

    Late Registration

    Late Fee

    ICSE 2028

    August 5 to October 31, 2026

    November 1 to November 15, 2026

    Applicable

    ISC 2028

    August 5 to November 15, 2026

    Not applicable

    No late fee
Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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