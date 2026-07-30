ICSE Class 10 Environmental Science Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
Download the ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Syllabus PDF here. Check the latest official CISCE Environmental Science topics, exam pattern, internal assessment details and important chapter wise highlights.
ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Syllabus for the academic year 2026-27 helps students understand environmental issues and the importance of protecting natural resources. The course focuses on topics such as ecosystem, biodiversity, pollution, waste management, conservation, sustainable development and the role of individuals in protecting the environment. It also encourages students to develop environmental awareness and practical thinking through simple and easy to understand concepts. By studying this syllabus students build a strong understanding of environmental science that supports their board exam preparation and helps them become responsible citizens. Read this article to check the latest ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27 and download the free PDF.
ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science: Overview
Candidates can check the table given below to know important details about the class 10th environmental science exam including the exam duration, total marks and more.
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ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science: Overview
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Particular
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Indian Certificate of Secondary Education
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Class
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X
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Exam Level
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School
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Subject
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Environmental Science
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Pen and Paper Based)
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Exam Frequency
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Once a Year
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Total Marks
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100 (Theory- 80, Internal assessment- 20)
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours (120 Minutes)
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Language of Exam
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English
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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Contact Details
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Phone: 011 29564831
Email: council@cisce.org
ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Syllabus 2026-27
Class 10th students must check the table given below to know the unit and names of each topic for the environmental science syllabus for effective exam preparation.
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Unit
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Topics Covered
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Unit 1: Controlling Air Pollution
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Air pollution from household cooking and cleaner cooking fuels. Industrial air pollution and its control through clean technology energy efficient methods zoning and pollution control measures. Vehicle pollution control through better engines, cleaner fuels, public transport traffic management and government policies. Taj Trapezium case study.
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Unit 2: Addressing Population
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Population growth and its impact on the environment. Population projections and climate concerns. Demographic transition stages. Population control through family planning, healthcare education, economic growth and women empowerment. Poverty reduction through social development, agriculture , small industries and human development.
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Unit 3: Managing the Urban Environment
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Urbanisation and sustainable cities. Better planning of land energy housing transport water supply sanitation and waste management. Rural development to reduce migration. Growth of secondary cities. Community participation and private sector contribution in improving cities.
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Unit 4: Managing Soil and Land
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Soil conservation methods including terracing contour ploughing tree plantation organic farming and windbreaks. Land use management and suitable cropping systems. Land reforms in India. Integrated rural development. Role of women and local communities in conservation. Preventing deforestation through reforestation energy plantations and alternative livelihoods. Forest grazing management. Recycling and alternatives to timber.
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Unit 5: Food
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Sustainable agriculture. Integrated pest management. Genetically modified organisms and their environmental impact. High yielding and hybrid crops. Mixed cropping, crop rotation, agroforestry and polyculture. Conservation tillage. Drip irrigation. Organic fertilizers and integrated nutrient management. Gene banks and their importance. Global food security, food imbalance and food aid.
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Unit 6: Biodiversity
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Loss of biodiversity due to human activities. Importance of biodiversity. Conservation through wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, biosphere reserves, zoos , botanical gardens and gene banks. Sustainable wildlife harvesting. Wildlife Protection Act 1972 Project Tiger IUCN Ramsar Convention CITES and Convention on Biological Diversity.
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Unit 7: Energy
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Fossil fuels and electricity generation. Renewable and non renewable energy resources. Nuclear fission and fusion with advantages, disadvantages and safety concerns. Energy conservation. Alternative energy sources including solar wind hydroelectric geothermal biomass CNG hydrogen methanol ethanol and gasohol.
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Unit 8: Waste
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Types of solid waste including biodegradable and non biodegradable waste. Landfills and incinerators. Waste reduction reuse recycling composting vermiculture biotechnology and eco friendly material alternatives.
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Unit 9: Environment and Development
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Global environmental pollution. Responsibilities of developed and developing countries. Economic growth and environmental damage. International trade and its environmental impact. Role of multinational companies. Bhopal Gas Tragedy case study. Measures to regulate multinational companies.
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Unit 10: Towards a Sustainable Future
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Global economic and environmental interdependence. International environmental agreements including the Montreal Protocol GEF Earth Summit Cairo Conference and Kyoto Treaty. Sustainable development. Role of NGOs. Satellite remote sensing for environmental monitoring. Alternative technology. Biotechnology for global food security.
Direct Link to Download ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Syllabus PDF
Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Subject
- Revise environmental laws and case studies as they are frequently asked in descriptive question in the exam
- Prepare short notes for pollution control, conservation methods and sustainable development for quick revision
- Practice diagrams and flow charts on topics like waste management, soil conservation and energy sources
- Learn international agreements and projects such as Project Tiger Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Treaty with their purpose
- Solve sample papers using a timer to improve answer writing speed and identify important topics before the exam
ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Syllabus: Internal Assessment
A minimum of three assignments as prescribed by the teacher, need to be completed.
Suggested List of Topics for Assignments
- Make a field study of the effect of human interaction on the natural environment and write a project report (1500 words) on the likely impact of the interaction on the global environment.
- Prepare an original study/essay (2000 words) on an area of the prescribed curriculum that is indicative of his/her appreciation/concern for environmental issues and make a functional model to support the above.
ICSE Class 10th Environmental Science Internal Assessment Evaluation
The Environmental Science project is evaluated both by the subject teacher and an external examiner selected by the school. Both examiners check the project separately and award marks independently. The final internal assessment carries 20 marks and the school is responsible for uploading these marks to the CISCE Careers portal before the given deadline.
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Examiner
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Marks Awarded
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Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
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10 marks
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External Examiner
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10 marks
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Total
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20 marks
Students are advised to follow the prescribed Environmental Science syllabus to access a clear outline of the subject. It is helpful for both students and teachers to plan for board exams.With a clear map of the syllabus, students can plan their studies and manage their time effectively and teachers can also plan classes in a more organized manner.
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