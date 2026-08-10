Jharkhand Student Protest 2026: JPSC-JSSC Aspirants March Towards Assembly After Exam Cancellation

Jharkhand Student Protest 2026: JPSC-JSSC aspirants begin Vidhan Sabha March in Ranchi over alleged exam irregularities. Check CBI probe demand, govt response and latest updates.

Jharkhand Student Protest 2026: The student protest in Jharkhand intensified on Monday, August 10, as JPSC and JSSC aspirants began their planned Vidhan Sabha March in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The protesting students have been calling for an independent CBI investigation into the misconduct, the cancellation of three exams, and honesty in the exam process. The protest, which has continued for more than two weeks, entered a crucial phase after talks between the student representatives and the Jharkhand government failed to resolve the key demands. Security has been tightened across Ranchi ahead of the students' march to the state Assembly. Jharkhand Protest Update: Police Use Water Cannons, Lathi Charge Students The Jharkhand student protest intensified as police used water cannons and resorted to lathi charge to control JPSC-JSSC aspirants during their Vidhan Sabha March in Ranchi. The action was taken after protesters attempted to move beyond barricades near the Assembly area while demanding a CBI probe into alleged exam irregularities and transparency in recruitment processes

JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Demand CBI Probe One of the major demands of the protesting students is a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations. The students have rejected the government's said measures and continued on an independent investigation. The agitation has particularly focused on alleged irregularities surrounding recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Jharkhand Government Says 98% Demands Addressed The Jharkhand government has maintained that substantial progress has already been made on the student's demands. According to the situation approx 98% of the demands have been looked into. Protesters have disputed this claim and continued with their planned Assembly march.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also appealed for dialogue, saying that issues should be resolved through discussion rather than force. He assured protesting students that their concerns would be addressed with transparency. Three JPSC Members Resign Amid Protest Amid the continuing agitation, the resignations of three JPSC members were accepted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on August 9. The three members are Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed. The development came against the backdrop of the ongoing student movement over recruitment examination-related concerns. Three Examinations to Be Cancelled The Jharkhand government has also agreed to cancel three examinations amid the ongoing protest. The government has proposed further measures, including action through investigative agencies and a fast-track court process, while students continue to demand a CBI probe. The disagreement over the scope and nature of the investigation remains one of the key reasons behind the continuation of the protest.