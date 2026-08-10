Kanwar Yatra 2026: UP Schools Closed Till August 12 in Several Districts; Check Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut Full List
UP School Holiday: Check which schools in Uttar Pradesh are closed till August 12 due to Kanwar Yatra. Know Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar updates.
Kanwar Yatra 2026 Schools Holiday: Many schools and educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh have announced school holidays or have changed the school timings for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The restrictions have been introduced looking at the large view of the kanwariyas, traffic diversions, and security arrangements all over the districts of western Uttar Pradesh.
Schools in districts such as Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar have been ordered to remain closed till August 12, students in Noida will follow a different arrangement on Monday, August 10. The measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of each and every student by preventing disruptions caused by the increased movements on roads.
Noida Schools to Remain Open for Half Day
Students in Noida will not get a full day holiday on August 10, schools will operate till 12:15 PM. The decision comes amid expectations of increased movement of Kanwariyas in the district ahead of Shravan Shivratri on August 11. Parents and students in Noida should therefore check their respective school's communication regarding reporting time, dispersal arrangements and any changes to regular classes.
Also Check: School Holiday on August 11: Check State-Wise Rain, Kanwar Yatra Updates
UP Schools Closed Till August 12 Due to Kanwar Yatra
District administrations in many parts of Uttar Pradesh have announced temporary schools closed during the peak period of the Kanwar Yatra. The orders cover schools affiliated with different boards, including CBSE, ICSE, UP Board and other recognised education boards.
Meerut has also announced school and college closures till August 12. The decision has been taken as large numbers of Kanwariyas travel through the region during the pilgrimage period.
Online Classes in Ghaziabad During School Closure
Although physical classes have been suspended, several private schools in Ghaziabad have shifted lessons online to minimise disruption to the academic calendar. The online-class arrangement allows students to continue their studies while avoiding travel through routes affected by Kanwar Yatra traffic restrictions.
Schools may follow different online schedules, so parents should refer to messages or circulars issued by their respective institutions.
UP Kanwar Yatra School Holiday: District-Wise List
|
District
|
School Status
|
Dates/Details
|
Ghaziabad
|
Closed
|
August 4 to August 12
|
Meerut
|
Closed
|
Till August 12
|
Muzaffarnagar
|
Closed
|
Till August 12
|
Baghpat
|
Closed
|
Closure announced amid Kanwar Yatra
|
Noida
|
Half-day
|
Classes to end at 12:15 pm on August 10
The exact reopening date and arrangements may vary according to individual district orders and institutional instructions. Students should check official notices issued by their district administration or school.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.