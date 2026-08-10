Kanwar Yatra 2026: UP Schools Closed Till August 12 in Several Districts; Check Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut Full List

Kanwar Yatra 2026 Schools Holiday: Many schools and educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh have announced school holidays or have changed the school timings for the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The restrictions have been introduced looking at the large view of the kanwariyas, traffic diversions, and security arrangements all over the districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

Schools in districts such as Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar have been ordered to remain closed till August 12, students in Noida will follow a different arrangement on Monday, August 10. The measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of each and every student by preventing disruptions caused by the increased movements on roads.

Noida Schools to Remain Open for Half Day

Students in Noida will not get a full day holiday on August 10, schools will operate till 12:15 PM. The decision comes amid expectations of increased movement of Kanwariyas in the district ahead of Shravan Shivratri on August 11. Parents and students in Noida should therefore check their respective school's communication regarding reporting time, dispersal arrangements and any changes to regular classes.