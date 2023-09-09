IGNOU July 2023 Admission Fresh and Re-Registration Applications Close Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

IGNOU 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU July 2023 session fresh admission registration and re-registration window tomorrow, September 10, 2023. Eligible students can apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes along with a postgraduate diploma and diploma programmes through the link provided on the official website of IGNOU.

Those who are first-time applicants are advised to click on the link given on the homepage and select the programmes of their choice to apply. Candidates are also advised to read through the application instructions, eligibility criteria and other details carefully before applying.

The IGNOU 2023 July session admission registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for fresh admission and complete the re-registration process through the direct link provided below.

Fresh Admission for July 2023 Cycle (ODL/Distance Programmes) - Click Here

Fresh Admission for July 2023 (Online Programmes) - Click Here

Re-Registration - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Registration and Re-Registration Process

The registration window for fresh admissions to the July 2023 cycle and the re-registration window for existing candidates is available on the official website of IGNOU. Candidates can complete the registrations by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU 2023 fresh admission/ re-registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the respective links selected

Step 4: Select the programme for fresh admission and complete the application

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

