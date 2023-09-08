IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admission: Application Ends in 2 Days, Apply Soon at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the fresh registration window on September 10, 2023. Only two days are left to register for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, postgraduate certificate (PG certificate), postgraduate diploma (PGD), certificate, and diploma programmes.

The official statement of IGNOU’s website reads, “If you are a first time applicant you are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc.’’

IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admission- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is mentioned below:

ODL/Distance Programmes Registration Click Here Online Programmes Registration Click Here

How to Apply for IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admissions?

Candidates can apply for IGNOU Fresh 2023 July by following the step-by-step guide mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, choose between online and ODL programmes

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Admissions

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Scanned photograph and signature Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC Relevant Educational Qualification Experience Certificate (if any)

The official website further reads, “A non-refundable Registration Fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy’’.

