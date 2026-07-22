IIM Admissions After Class 12: Check UG Courses Accepting JEE Mains and Advanced Scores
Candidates can now apply at IIMs for UG courses using JEE Main and advanced scores. Read the article to know which IIMs are offering admission and the admission process.
The Indian Institute of Management institutes are now offering more than the usual postgraduate management courses. Students who have valid JEE Mains or JEE Advanced scores can now apply to some undergraduate programmes at some IIMs. These courses are offered in areas like management, data science, artificial intelligence and digital business. This is an important change because JEE scores are no longer useful for IITs and NITs. They can now help students enter IIMs after Class 12th. However, the admission process differs across these IIMs.Read the article to know more details.
Which IIMs Will Now Accept JEE Scores?
- IIM Mumbai: offers a four year BS in Digital Science and Business Management. Admission is based on JEE Main Paper 1. Students who are shortlisted will also have to appear for a personal interview. The total intake is 70 students. The course combines management with digital technology, business analytics and data science. The personal interview carries 30 percent weight in the final merit list.
- IIM Bangalore: offers a three year online BBA in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship. Students can apply through the JEE Main, CUET or the institute's own entrance exam. This course is meant for students who are interested in entrepreneurship, digital ideas and business change.
- IIM Sambalpur: offers a BS in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. JEE Mains scores are used for shortlisting in the first stage. After that students need to appear for a PI round for the final selection. The age limit is 20 years and relaxation is available for reserved category candidates as per government rules.
Admission Process at Each IIM
- IIM Kozhikode: follows a different model for its BMS programme.Students who score 80 percentile of above in JEE Main or 1300 or more in SAT do not need to take the institute's aptitude test. They still have to complete the other admission stages. Here the JEE score words as a test waiver and not as a direct admission route.
- IIM Lucknow: offers a BS in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics. At present it is the only undergraduate programme among the IIMs that accept JEE Advanced scores. Students must meet the academic eligibility rules. SC and ST candidates get a 5 percent relaxation in qualifying marks. The upper age limit is 21 years.
These new undergraduate courses show that IIMs are opening fresh options for students right after school. For engineering aspirants JEE Main and JEE Advanced can now lead to more career paths beyond engineering colleges.
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