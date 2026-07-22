IIM Admissions After Class 12: Check UG Courses Accepting JEE Mains and Advanced Scores

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.