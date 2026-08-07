IIT Ropar 15th Convocation 2026: 761 Students Receive Degrees and New UG Curriculum Announced
IIT Ropar awarded degrees to 761 students at its 15th convocation and announced a new undergraduate curriculum for 2026-27 with more flexibility for internship, research and entrepreneurship. Read the article to know more details.
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar held its 15th convocation and awarded degrees to 761 students. The event marked an important moment for the institute and its graduating batch. Along with celebrating student success, IIT Ropar also shared its academic reforms, research progress and growing collaborations. The ceremony showed how the institute is moving forward with a stronger focus on student learning, practical exposure and innovation. Read the article to know further information.
Degrees Awarded at IIT Ropar Convocation 2026
The graduating batch at IIT Roopar included students from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. A total of 377 BTech students received their degrees. Along with them 177 MTech students and 65 MSc students were also awarded degrees. The institute also conferred degrees to one BSE student and one diploma student. In addition 140 PhD scholars received their degrees at the convocation. This large and diverse graduating batch reflects the strong academic base of the institute. The ceremony also highlighted the achievements of IIT Ropar in teaching research and its expanding academic and industry collaborations. It was a proud day for students, teachers, families and the institute as a whole.
IIT Ropar Announces New UG Curriculum
IIT Ropar also announced a major change in its undergraduate curriculum. The revised curriculum will be introduced from the 2026-27 academic session. The new structure is designed to give students more freedom and more chances to explore the subject and careers they care about. Under this plan students will complete their core courses by the end of the third year. This will leave the final year open for electives, internships, research projects and entrepreneurship related work. The institute said this change is meant to create a more student centric learning environment. It will also help students gain practical experience and deeper research exposure before graduation. The convocation ceremony was attended by Satyanarayan Nuwal, Founder Chairman of Solar Industries India Limited, as the chief guest. Adil Zainulbhai Chairman of the IIT Roopar Board of Governors presided over the event. Together the celebration and the announcements made the day special for the entire IIT Ropar community.
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