IIT Ropar 15th Convocation 2026: 761 Students Receive Degrees and New UG Curriculum Announced

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar held its 15th convocation and awarded degrees to 761 students. The event marked an important moment for the institute and its graduating batch. Along with celebrating student success, IIT Ropar also shared its academic reforms, research progress and growing collaborations. The ceremony showed how the institute is moving forward with a stronger focus on student learning, practical exposure and innovation. Read the article to know further information.

Degrees Awarded at IIT Ropar Convocation 2026

The graduating batch at IIT Roopar included students from undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. A total of 377 BTech students received their degrees. Along with them 177 MTech students and 65 MSc students were also awarded degrees. The institute also conferred degrees to one BSE student and one diploma student. In addition 140 PhD scholars received their degrees at the convocation. This large and diverse graduating batch reflects the strong academic base of the institute. The ceremony also highlighted the achievements of IIT Ropar in teaching research and its expanding academic and industry collaborations. It was a proud day for students, teachers, families and the institute as a whole.