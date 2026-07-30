CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date 2026 Announced; Jharkhand Board Supplementary Exams From August 7

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 14:29 IST

JAC has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam Date 2026. Check the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate supplementary exam schedule, important dates, download steps, and latest updates.

JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date 2026 Announced; Jharkhand Board Supplementary Exams From August 7
JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date 2026 Announced; Jharkhand Board Supplementary Exams From August 7
Register for Result Updates

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam 2026 Datesheet on its official website. As per schedule, the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate supplementary exam will be conducted from August 7 to August 14, 2026. Students who could not clear one or more subjects in the annual board examinations can appear for the compartment exams to improve their results without losing an academic year.

The detailed timetable has been released on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates are advised to carefully check the subject-wise exam dates and timings before appearing for the examination. 

JAC Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule

According to the official notification:

  • Exam Dates: August 7 to August 14, 2026
  • Board: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)
  • Classes: Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate)
  • Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)
  • Official Website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in 

How to Download JAC Compartment Time Table 2026

Students can follow these steps to download the supplementary exam schedule:

  1. Visit the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  2. Click on the Latest Notifications section
  3. Select the link for JAC Class 10 & 12 Compartment Exam Time Table 2026
  4. The PDF timetable will open on the screen
  5. Download and save the timetable for future reference

JAC Class 10th Compartment Time Table 2026

Exam dates

First Shift (9.45 AM to 1 PM)

Second Shift (2 PM to 5.15 PM)

7 Aug 2026

Commerce/Home Science

IIT & Other vocational subjects

Urdu/Bengali/Oriya

8 Aug 2026

Hindi (Course A & B)

Science

10 Aug 2026

Sanskrit

Social Science

11 Aug 2026

Mathematics

Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundari/Santhali/Oraon/

Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri/Panch Pargania

12 Aug 2026

English

Music

JAC Class 12th Compartment Time Table 2026

Exam Dates

First Shift (9.45 to 1 PM)

Second Shift (2 PM to 5.15 PM)

7 Aug 2026

Sociology - Arts

Psychology - Arts

8 Aug 2026

Geography - Science

History - Arts

English

Hindi Core

Hindi Core B and Matribhasha (All Streams)

10 Aug 2026

Political Science - Arts

Entrepreneurship - Commerce

Chemistry - Science

Home Science - Arts

Business Studies - Commerce

11 Aug 2026

Economics (All Streams)

Mathematics/Statistics (All Streams)

12 Aug 2026

Computer Science - Science and Commerce

Geography - Arts

Biology - Science

Anthropology - Arts

Business Mathematics - Commerce

13 Aug 2026

Physics - Science

Philosophy - Arts

Accountancy - Commerce

Elective Language for Arts

Additional Language for Science and Commerce

14 Aug 2026

Vocational (All Streams)

Musics - Arts

JAC 10th Compartment Time Table 2026: Direct LINK

JAC 12th Compartment Time Table 2026: Direct LINK

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

... Read More
First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:13 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News