JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date 2026 Announced; Jharkhand Board Supplementary Exams From August 7
JAC has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam Date 2026. Check the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate supplementary exam schedule, important dates, download steps, and latest updates.
The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam 2026 Datesheet on its official website. As per schedule, the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate supplementary exam will be conducted from August 7 to August 14, 2026. Students who could not clear one or more subjects in the annual board examinations can appear for the compartment exams to improve their results without losing an academic year.
The detailed timetable has been released on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates are advised to carefully check the subject-wise exam dates and timings before appearing for the examination.
JAC Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule
According to the official notification:
- Exam Dates: August 7 to August 14, 2026
- Board: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)
- Classes: Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate)
- Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)
- Official Website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
How to Download JAC Compartment Time Table 2026
Students can follow these steps to download the supplementary exam schedule:
- Visit the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- Click on the Latest Notifications section
- Select the link for JAC Class 10 & 12 Compartment Exam Time Table 2026
- The PDF timetable will open on the screen
- Download and save the timetable for future reference
JAC Class 10th Compartment Time Table 2026
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Exam dates
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First Shift (9.45 AM to 1 PM)
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Second Shift (2 PM to 5.15 PM)
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7 Aug 2026
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Commerce/Home Science
IIT & Other vocational subjects
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Urdu/Bengali/Oriya
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8 Aug 2026
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Hindi (Course A & B)
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Science
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10 Aug 2026
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Sanskrit
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Social Science
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11 Aug 2026
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Mathematics
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Arabic/Persian/Ho/Mundari/Santhali/Oraon/
Kharia/Khortha/Kurmali/Nagpuri/Panch Pargania
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12 Aug 2026
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English
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Music
JAC Class 12th Compartment Time Table 2026
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Exam Dates
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First Shift (9.45 to 1 PM)
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Second Shift (2 PM to 5.15 PM)
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7 Aug 2026
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Sociology - Arts
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Psychology - Arts
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8 Aug 2026
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Geography - Science
History - Arts
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English
Hindi Core
Hindi Core B and Matribhasha (All Streams)
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10 Aug 2026
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Political Science - Arts
Entrepreneurship - Commerce
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Chemistry - Science
Home Science - Arts
Business Studies - Commerce
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11 Aug 2026
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Economics (All Streams)
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Mathematics/Statistics (All Streams)
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12 Aug 2026
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Computer Science - Science and Commerce
Geography - Arts
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Biology - Science
Anthropology - Arts
Business Mathematics - Commerce
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13 Aug 2026
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Physics - Science
Philosophy - Arts
Accountancy - Commerce
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Elective Language for Arts
Additional Language for Science and Commerce
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14 Aug 2026
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Vocational (All Streams)
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Musics - Arts
JAC 10th Compartment Time Table 2026: Direct LINK
JAC 12th Compartment Time Table 2026: Direct LINK
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.