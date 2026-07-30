JAC Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Date 2026 Announced; Jharkhand Board Supplementary Exams From August 7

The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment Exam 2026 Datesheet on its official website. As per schedule, the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate supplementary exam will be conducted from August 7 to August 14, 2026. Students who could not clear one or more subjects in the annual board examinations can appear for the compartment exams to improve their results without losing an academic year.

The detailed timetable has been released on the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates are advised to carefully check the subject-wise exam dates and timings before appearing for the examination.

JAC Compartment Exam 2026 Schedule

According to the official notification: