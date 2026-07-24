JKBOSE Class 11th Annual Bi-Annual Exam 2026 Postponed; Check Official Notice Here
The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has postponed the Class 11th Annual/Bi-Annual Exam 2026. Check the official notice, important details, and upcoming schedule updates here.
JKBOSE Class 11 Exams Postponed: As per a recent notification issued, the Jammu and Kashmir Board has postponed the annual (private)/ Bi-annual 2026 examination for the Higher Secondary Part-I (Class 11) students. The exams scheduled for tomorrow, July 25, 2026, for Jammu and Kashmir Division have been postponed, and the revised date is expected soon. Students who were supposed to appear for the exam tomorrow are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the revised schedule.
Official Notification - Click Here
The notification, however, states that the Jammu and Kashmir State Open School class 12 examinations will be conducted as per the schedule issued earlier at the Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Kargil centres.
This is a developing story, Check latest updates here
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.