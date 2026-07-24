JKBOSE Class 11th Annual Bi-Annual Exam 2026 Postponed; Check Official Notice Here

JKBOSE Class 11 Exams Postponed: As per a recent notification issued, the Jammu and Kashmir Board has postponed the annual (private)/ Bi-annual 2026 examination for the Higher Secondary Part-I (Class 11) students. The exams scheduled for tomorrow, July 25, 2026, for Jammu and Kashmir Division have been postponed, and the revised date is expected soon. Students who were supposed to appear for the exam tomorrow are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates on the revised schedule.

Official Notification - Click Here

The notification, however, states that the Jammu and Kashmir State Open School class 12 examinations will be conducted as per the schedule issued earlier at the Jammu, Srinagar, Leh and Kargil centres.

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