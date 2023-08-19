JNU PG Admission 2023: 2nd Merit List To Be Released On August 25, Get Schedule Here

  1. Home
JNU will be announcing the second round merit list for postgraduate courses on August 25, 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the admission process here. 

Updated: Aug 19, 2023 09:53 IST
JNU 2nd Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University announced the first allotment list for the postgraduate courses on August 18, 2023. Based on the schedule released candidates allotted seats can complete the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment with the blocking of seats until August 21, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG 2023 exam and applied for postgraduate admissions can check the first-round allotment result on the official admission portal of JNU.

The second round of the allotment list will be released on August 25, 2023. According to the schedule given the second allotment list and supernumerary seat for admissions will be out on August 25. It must however be noted that the dates are tentative and are subject to change. 

Just like the first allotment list, to check the JNU 2nd allotment result students are required to visit the official website and log in using the application number and password. 

JNU Round 2 Admission Schedule

Particulars

Date

Round 2 allotment result

August 25, 2023

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seat

August 25 to 28, 2023

Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates: 


(i) For M.A. programme in Foreign Languages only




(ii) For remaining programmes 


 

 

September 1, 2023




September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, 13, 2023 

Release of Final List after registration wherever considered necessary

By September 19, 2023 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list

September 19 to 20, 2023

Physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates

September 25 to 26, 2023 

Deadline for Admission/Registration

September 29, 2023 

