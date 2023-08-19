JNU PG Admission 2023: 2nd Merit List To Be Released On August 25, Get Schedule Here

JNU 2nd Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University announced the first allotment list for the postgraduate courses on August 18, 2023. Based on the schedule released candidates allotted seats can complete the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment with the blocking of seats until August 21, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG 2023 exam and applied for postgraduate admissions can check the first-round allotment result on the official admission portal of JNU.

The second round of the allotment list will be released on August 25, 2023. According to the schedule given the second allotment list and supernumerary seat for admissions will be out on August 25. It must however be noted that the dates are tentative and are subject to change.

Just like the first allotment list, to check the JNU 2nd allotment result students are required to visit the official website and log in using the application number and password.

JNU Round 2 Admission Schedule

Particulars Date Round 2 allotment result August 25, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Second List (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seat August 25 to 28, 2023 Physical Verification of Admission/Registration of selected candidates:

(i) For M.A. programme in Foreign Languages only





(ii) For remaining programmes





September 1, 2023





September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, 13, 2023 Release of Final List after registration wherever considered necessary By September 19, 2023 (Tentative) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final list September 19 to 20, 2023 Physical verification of Admission/Registration for Final List of selected candidates September 25 to 26, 2023 Deadline for Admission/Registration September 29, 2023

Also Read: JNU PG Admission 2023 First Merit List Out, Get Direct Link Here