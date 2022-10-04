Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Dates Extended, Check details here

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Document Verification: Karnataka Examination Authority jas extended the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Document Verification dates for PG Medical and Dental admissions. Candidates who are eligible for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure can now complete the document verification process until October 6, 2022.

According to the notification released, candidates who have registered and applied online for the NEET PG Counselling process but have not completed the document verification can appear for the verification on October 6, 2022, from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Students who have applied for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure must make sure that they submit all the necessary documents during the NEET PG 2022 Document verification process in order to be eligible for Medical and Dental admissions in the colleges in the state.

Documents required for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Verification

To complete the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Document Verification process students are required to carry the below-mentioned documents.

NEET PG 2022, NEET MDS 2022 admit card and score card

SSLC or 2nd PUC marks card

Qualifying degree certificate

Provisional degree certificate (only to those who have passed MBBS, BDS during 2021)

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Filled Application

Certificate of internship completion

Photo identity and address proof document

State, Central Medical or Dental Council registration certificate.

The option entry process for Karnataka NEET PG 2022 will begin shortly after the verification process. Students are required to enter their preference for the allotment process in the option entry step. Based on the preferences entered students will be allotted seats for NEET PG 2022 Admissions.

