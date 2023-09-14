Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Mop-Up Round Option Entry Window Open, Apply Until Sept 20

Karnataka NEET UG Mop-Up Round 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority has started the Karnataka NEET UG counselling mop-up round option entry process. candidates participating in the option entry round can visit the official website to enter the choices for the mop-up round allotment. The last date for candidates to fill in the choices is September 20, 2023.

Candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous NEET UG counselling rounds can apply for the mop-up round allotment. The mop-up round is conducted to fill up vacant seats after candidates completed the admission process to the previous counselling rounds.

Karnataka NEET UG counselling option entry window for the mop-up round will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the NEET UG Counselling option entry for the mop-up round through the direct link given here. The link will be activated as soon as the web option entry commences on the official website.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Web Option Entry - Click Here

How to Enter Karnataka NEET UG Mop-Up Round Web Options

The web option entry window for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Eligible candidates can complete the web option entry for the allotment by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka NEET UG counselling portal

Step 3: Enter the login credentials for the web option entry

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the link given

Step 5: Save the options entered and click on submit

Karnataka NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Caution deposit online September 14 to 19, 2023 Web option entry September 14 to 20, 2023 KEA NEET UG mop up round seat allotment result September 20, 2023 Submission of original documents along with two photocopies September 21 to 22, 2023 Downloading of admission order September 21 to 22, 2023 Last date of reporting at the allotted medical/dental college September 23, 2023

