  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Mop-Up Round Option Entry Window Open, Apply Until Sept 20

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Mop-Up Round Option Entry Window Open, Apply Until Sept 20

Karnataka Examination Authority has commenced the NEET UG mop-up round counselling choice filling process today, September 14, 2023. Candidates participating in the counselling mop-up round can enter the choice of course and college through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 14, 2023 18:07 IST
Karnataka NEET UG Mop-Up Round Option Entry
Karnataka NEET UG Mop-Up Round Option Entry

Karnataka NEET UG Mop-Up Round 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority has started the Karnataka NEET UG counselling mop-up round option entry process. candidates participating in the option entry round can visit the official website to enter the choices for the mop-up round allotment. The last date for candidates to fill in the choices is September 20, 2023.

Candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous NEET UG counselling rounds can apply for the mop-up round allotment. The mop-up round is conducted to fill up vacant seats after candidates completed the admission process to the previous counselling rounds. 

Karnataka NEET UG counselling option entry window for the mop-up round will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the NEET UG Counselling option entry for the mop-up round through the direct link given here. The link will be activated as soon as the web option entry commences on the official website. 

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Web Option Entry - Click Here

How to Enter Karnataka NEET UG Mop-Up Round Web Options

The web option entry window for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Eligible candidates can complete the web option entry for the allotment by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka NEET UG counselling portal

Step 3: Enter the login credentials for the web option entry

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the link given

Step 5: Save the options entered and click on submit

Karnataka NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling Schedule 

Events

Dates

Caution deposit online 

September 14 to 19, 2023 

Web option entry

September 14 to 20, 2023 

KEA NEET UG mop up round seat allotment result 

September 20, 2023

Submission of original documents along with two photocopies 

September 21 to 22, 2023

Downloading of admission order 

September 21 to 22, 2023

Last date of reporting at the allotted medical/dental college 

September 23, 2023

Also Read: AP EAPCET Counselling 2023 Final Phase Registrations Commence, Allotment List on Sept 21
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023