KEAM 2026 Pharmacy First Phase Allotment Result Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Download Seat Allotment Memo Here
KEAM 2026 Pharmacy First Phase Allotment Result has been released by CEE Kerala. Check how to download the allotment memo, admission process, required documents, and latest counselling updates.
KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE has released the First Phase Allotment for Pharmacy (B.Pharm) admissions for the academic session 2026. Candidates who have participated in the online counselling process can now check their allotment status by logging in using their credential on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
The allotment has been prepared based on the candidate's rank, options submitted during the counselling process, reservation norms and seat availability. Candidates who have secured a seat must complete the admission process within the schedule notified by CEE Kerala to confirm their allotment.
KEAM 2026 Pharmacy First Phase Allotment: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Provisional First Phase Pharmacy Allotment List Released
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August 2, 2026
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First Phase Pharmacy Final Allotment Published
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August 3, 2026
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Download Allotment Memo
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From August 3, 2026 onwards
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Fee Payment & College Reporting
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August 5, 2026 by 3 PM
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College Reporting
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August 5, 2026 by 4 PM
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Next Phase Counselling Updates
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To be announced by CEE Kerala
How to Download KEAM 2026 Pharmacy Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal
- Log in using the Application Number and Password
- Click on Pharmacy First Phase Allotment
- Check the allotted college and course details
- Download and save the Seat Allotment Memo for future reference
KEAM 2026 First Phase Allotment List of B.Pharm: Official NOTICE
Documents Required for Admission
- KEAM 2026 Allotment Memo
- KEAM Admit Card
- NEET/KEAM Score Card (where applicable)
- Class 10 and Class 12 Mark Sheets
- Transfer Certificate
- Conduct Certificate
- Category/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
- Identity Proof
- Passport-size photographs
- Fee payment receipt (if required)
Candidates who fail to report within the given admission period or do not complete the required formalities may lose their allotted seat. Therefore, applicants should regularly monitor the official CEE Kerala portal for admission schedules and further counselling updates.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.