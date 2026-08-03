KEAM 2026 Pharmacy First Phase Allotment Result Released at cee.kerala.gov.in; Download Seat Allotment Memo Here

KEAM 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE has released the First Phase Allotment for Pharmacy (B.Pharm) admissions for the academic session 2026. Candidates who have participated in the online counselling process can now check their allotment status by logging in using their credential on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The allotment has been prepared based on the candidate's rank, options submitted during the counselling process, reservation norms and seat availability. Candidates who have secured a seat must complete the admission process within the schedule notified by CEE Kerala to confirm their allotment.

KEAM 2026 Pharmacy First Phase Allotment: Important Dates