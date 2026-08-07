KEAM 2026: Phase 2 Pharmacy Admission Confirmation Window Open at cee.kerala.gov.in, Edit Options Till August 8

KEAM 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the seat confirmation window for the second phase of Pharmacy admissions. According to the notification, the candidates who wish to approve of their choices will need to confirm their entries on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The last date to edit the options is Saturday, August 8, 2026. Candidates who received an allotment in the first phase and paid the required fee, as well as those who did not receive an allotment in the first phase, must complete the option confirmation process to be considered for the second round of allotments.

Read Here: Press Release

How to confirm entry for KEAM 2026 Phase 2 Pharmacy options?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to confirm entry for KEAM 2026 Phase 2 Pharmacy options online: