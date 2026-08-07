KEAM 2026: Phase 2 Pharmacy Admission Confirmation Window Open at cee.kerala.gov.in, Edit Options Till August 8
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the seat confirmation window for the second phase of Pharmacy admissions on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to edit the options is Saturday, August 8, 2026.
KEAM 2026: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the seat confirmation window for the second phase of Pharmacy admissions. According to the notification, the candidates who wish to approve of their choices will need to confirm their entries on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
The last date to edit the options is Saturday, August 8, 2026. Candidates who received an allotment in the first phase and paid the required fee, as well as those who did not receive an allotment in the first phase, must complete the option confirmation process to be considered for the second round of allotments.
Read Here: Press Release
How to confirm entry for KEAM 2026 Phase 2 Pharmacy options?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to confirm entry for KEAM 2026 Phase 2 Pharmacy options online:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Under ‘UG Admission’, click on the ‘KEAM 2026’ link
- Log in using your application number and password, followed by the captcha code
- In the dashboard, click on the link for Candidate Portal
- Click the 'confirm' button
DIRECT LINK - KEAM 2026
After the online option confirmation, facilities will be available on the website until Saturday, August 8, 2026, till 11:59 PM to rearrange higher options, delete unwanted options, and register fresh options for newly included colleges. Candidates who do not complete online option confirmation will not be considered for the second phase allotment under any circumstances.
For detailed information, visit the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations website at cee.kerala.gov.in. In case of any assistance or error, candidates are advised to reach out to the helpline numbers at 0471-2332120 and/or 2338487.
Read Here: Notification
KEAM 2026 Second Phase Allotment: Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule related to the KEAM 2026 Second Phase Allotment for Pharmacy programmes:
|Date / Deadline
|Event / Process
|August 6, 2026
|The facility opens for Online Option Confirmation, rearranging existing higher options, deleting unwanted options, and registering options for newly included colleges.
|August 8, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Facility closes for Online Option Confirmation, rearranging higher options, deleting unwanted options, and registering options for newly included colleges.
|August 8, 2026
|Publication of Provisional Allotment for the Second Phase of Pharmacy course.
|August 10, 2026
|Publication of Final Allotment for the Second Phase of Pharmacy course.
|August 11 - 13 , 2026 till 4 PM
|Applicants allotted seats in the second phase must pay the applicable fees and join their allotted colleges.
In case candidates who received an allotment in the first phase are allotted a new seat in this phase, their first-phase allotment will be automatically cancelled, and they must join the newly allotted college as per the second-phase allotment.
Read Here: വിജ്ഞാപനം
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.