KEAM 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released: Check Engineering Seat Allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE, Kerala, has announced the round 3 seat allotment results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical, KEAM 2026 for admissions. Candidates can check their allotment result through the official website of KEAM. By using their login details, application number and password they can access their results. The CEE Kerala allocated 27,544 seats during the KEAM Round 3 counselling. Allotments were based on candidates' ranks, registration choices, reservation policies, and seat availability. Check out the Closing and Opening Rank KEAM 2026 Round 3: General Category and how to check your allotment results and more below.

Closing and Opening Rank KEAM 2026 Round 3: General Category

The opening and closing rank recorded in the KEAM 2026 round 3 counselling process for general category is given below in the table: