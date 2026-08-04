KEAM 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released: Check Engineering Seat Allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala has declared the KEAM 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result, allocating 27,544 engineering seats. Candidates can check their allotment status and complete admission process online.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE, Kerala, has announced the round 3 seat allotment results for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical, KEAM 2026 for admissions. Candidates can check their allotment result through the official website of KEAM. By using their login details, application number and password they can access their results. The CEE Kerala allocated 27,544 seats during the KEAM Round 3 counselling. Allotments were based on candidates' ranks, registration choices, reservation policies, and seat availability. Check out the Closing and Opening Rank KEAM 2026 Round 3: General Category and how to check your allotment results and more below.
Closing and Opening Rank KEAM 2026 Round 3: General Category
The opening and closing rank recorded in the KEAM 2026 round 3 counselling process for general category is given below in the table:
|
Course
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
9
|
65,316
|
Civil Engineering
|
950
|
65,400
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
5,079
|
63,927
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
273
|
65,408
How to Check KEAM 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow these simple steps mentioned below to check and download their KEAM round 3 seat allotment result:
- Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “KEAM 2026 Candidate Portal” link under the UG admissions section.
- Log in using your login details like application number and password.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button and the results will be displayed on your screen.
- Save and Download for further reference.
BTech candidates must pay the admission fee by the deadline to secure their seat in college and programme. Otherwise they will have risk of losing their seat. After thhe payment is done, candidates must report to their allotted college with original documents for verification to complete the admission process. They are advised to carefully read the counselling guidelines before arriving at campus.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.