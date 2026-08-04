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Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 (Today) at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 4, 2026, 09:54 IST

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 will be issued online shortly. Students can download their allotment status using their credentials at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026
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Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Allotment:  State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 allotment result today, August 4, 2026. Candidates who have applied for admissions to Direct Second Year Engineering / Technology can check their allotment status through the link on the official website.

To check the allotment status, students can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and click on the DSE CAP admission link. Candidates can also visit the website - dse2026.mahacet.org.in to check the allotment status. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissionns. Candidates must carry with them copies and originals of all documents for the verification purpose

MHT DSE CAP Round 1 Allotment Schedule: Important Dates

Maharashtra DSE Round 1 allotment result will be announced today. Check the complete schedule for round 1 of seat allotment. 

1

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate.

July 31, 2026

August 2, 2026

2

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I

August 4, 2026

3
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I.

August 5, 2026

August 7, 2026

4
Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I.

August 5, 2026

August 7, 2026

Steps to Check Maharashtra DSE Round 1 Allotment Result

The link for candidates to check the DSE round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on DSE Admission link

Step 3: Click on the allotment result

Step 4: Login to check the allotment status

Step 5: Save the allotment letter for reference


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 09:54 IST

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