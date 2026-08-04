Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 (Today) at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download Seat Allotment PDF Here
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026 will be issued online shortly. Students can download their allotment status using their credentials at cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Allotment: State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 allotment result today, August 4, 2026. Candidates who have applied for admissions to Direct Second Year Engineering / Technology can check their allotment status through the link on the official website.
To check the allotment status, students can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and click on the DSE CAP admission link. Candidates can also visit the website - dse2026.mahacet.org.in to check the allotment status. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissionns. Candidates must carry with them copies and originals of all documents for the verification purpose
MHT DSE CAP Round 1 Allotment Schedule: Important Dates
Maharashtra DSE Round 1 allotment result will be announced today. Check the complete schedule for round 1 of seat allotment.
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1
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Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate.
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July 31, 2026
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August 2, 2026
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2
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Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I
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August 4, 2026
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3
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Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I.
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August 5, 2026
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August 7, 2026
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4
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Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I.
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August 5, 2026
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August 7, 2026
Steps to Check Maharashtra DSE Round 1 Allotment Result
The link for candidates to check the DSE round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET
Step 2: Click on DSE Admission link
Step 3: Click on the allotment result
Step 4: Login to check the allotment status
Step 5: Save the allotment letter for reference
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.