Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Result 2026 (Today) at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 Allotment: State Common Entrance Test Cell will announce the Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 1 allotment result today, August 4, 2026. Candidates who have applied for admissions to Direct Second Year Engineering / Technology can check their allotment status through the link on the official website.

To check the allotment status, students can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org and click on the DSE CAP admission link. Candidates can also visit the website - dse2026.mahacet.org.in to check the allotment status. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissionns. Candidates must carry with them copies and originals of all documents for the verification purpose