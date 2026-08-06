Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule OUT; Check Registration Date, Important Dates at cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule for 85% state quota seats. Candidates must register online at cetcell.mahacet.org, pay non-refundable fees, and upload documents. Following state merit list publication, verified applicants submit college preferences for merit-based allotment and physical document verification.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Schedule for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 has been officially released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, which will allow admission to 85 per cent of state quota seats in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and several other health sciences undergraduate courses. Aspirants who are eligible and who have appeared in the NEET UG 2026 examination can go through the schedule and register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can register for the centralized admission process (CAP) for NEET 2026 by completing the online registration form and uploading compulsory documents such as domicile certificate, caste certificate, and mark sheets.
Moreover, candidates must make the payment of the non-refundable registration fee within the given time frame. Once registration is completed, CET cell will declare the provisional state merit list after which verified candidates can fill in their preferences online for their desired medical and dental colleges. Seats will be allotted to students based on NEET score, state merit rank, category and preference options chosen. Once the seat allotment result is declared in each round, candidates who have got seats must download the provisional allotment letter and visit the nodal center for document verification.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Schedule
The following is the timetable for the state quota medical counselling process organised by the State CET Cell:
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Counselling Round
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Event
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Key Dates
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Round 1
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Online Registration & Payment
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August 13 – August 18, 2026
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Choice Filling & Preference Locking
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August 18 – August 21, 2026
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CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
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August 22, 2026
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Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute
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August 23 – August 28, 2026
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Round 2
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Registration & Choice Filling
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August 31 – September 8, 2026
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Last Date for Joining (Round 2)
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September 14, 2026
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Round 3
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Mop-Up Counselling & Seat Allotment
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September 16 – September 26, 2026
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Last Date for Joining (Round 3)
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October 1, 2026
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Stray Vacancy
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Final Reporting & Admission Round
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October 3 – October 10, 2026
How to Register For The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026?
To Register For The Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of CET CELL at cetcell.mahacet.org.
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Select “CAP Portal 2026-2027” option from there and choose ‘NEET UG 2026’ from the options.
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Then click on "New Registration" and verify yourself by entering your NEET Roll Number, Application ID, and Date of Birth.
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Provide personal, category, and academic information along with uploading scanned copies of documents like domicile, NEET scorecard, Class 10/12 marksheets, and category certificate.
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Pay the counseling fee using online payment gateway.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.