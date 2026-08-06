Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Schedule OUT; Check Registration Date, Important Dates at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Schedule for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 has been officially released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, which will allow admission to 85 per cent of state quota seats in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and several other health sciences undergraduate courses. Aspirants who are eligible and who have appeared in the NEET UG 2026 examination can go through the schedule and register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can register for the centralized admission process (CAP) for NEET 2026 by completing the online registration form and uploading compulsory documents such as domicile certificate, caste certificate, and mark sheets.

Moreover, candidates must make the payment of the non-refundable registration fee within the given time frame. Once registration is completed, CET cell will declare the provisional state merit list after which verified candidates can fill in their preferences online for their desired medical and dental colleges. Seats will be allotted to students based on NEET score, state merit rank, category and preference options chosen. Once the seat allotment result is declared in each round, candidates who have got seats must download the provisional allotment letter and visit the nodal center for document verification.