Massachusetts Declares August 15 as ‘India Day’ to Honor India's Independence
Massachusetts officially declares August 15 as "India Day" to honor the country's 79th Independence Day and celebrate the many contributions of the Indian-American community in the state. Check full article for more insights.
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has officially declared the August 15 Independence day as “India Day” in the state and recognising the contributions of the Indian-American community. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also made the same special announcement for the city of Boston. This special declaration marks India's 79th Independence Day. This celebration is a way to remember India’s path to freedom and the strong friendship between the United States and India.
Honoring India’s Big Freedom
On August 15, people will celebrate the anniversary of India gaining its independence in 1947. Governor Healey called India a diverse nation with a rich variety of languages and traditions. She noted that India's independence marked the beginning of its journey as the world's largest democracy. Local leaders are encouraging everyone to mark this historic occasion and reflect on how India's dedication to peace and growth continues to inspire.
Celebrating the Indian Community in America
The government's announcement highlights the hard work of Indian-Americans. Leaders thanked the community for helping make the state better. Indian-Americans in Massachusetts have done a lot in many different areas:
- Medicine and Health: Working as doctors and scientists to help patients.
- Technology: Creating new technical tools and digital programs.
- Education and Business: Teaching in schools and running successful companies.
Local groups were also thanked for planning community events and helping people.
Boston Welcomes New Indian Connections
Boston and India are becoming better friends. A new Indian Consulate office has opened in the city to help people work together. Recently, a training ship from the Indian Navy called INS Sudarshini also visited Boston. Now, neighborhoods across the area are getting ready to celebrate India Day with joy and pride
Groups around Boston are planning activities for August 15, such as performances, flag ceremonies, and parades. Across the United States, millions of Indian-Americans contribute in many important ways.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.