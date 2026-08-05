Massachusetts Declares August 15 as ‘India Day’ to Honor India's Independence

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has officially declared the August 15 Independence day as “India Day” in the state and recognising the contributions of the Indian-American community. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu also made the same special announcement for the city of Boston. This special declaration marks India's 79th Independence Day. This celebration is a way to remember India’s path to freedom and the strong friendship between the United States and India.

Honoring India’s Big Freedom

On August 15, people will celebrate the anniversary of India gaining its independence in 1947. Governor Healey called India a diverse nation with a rich variety of languages and traditions. She noted that India's independence marked the beginning of its journey as the world's largest democracy. Local leaders are encouraging everyone to mark this historic occasion and reflect on how India's dedication to peace and growth continues to inspire.