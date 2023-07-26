NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations for Round 1 Begins Tomorrow, Check AIQ Reservation Policy, Steps to Register Here

  1. Home
NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC will begin the registrations for NEET PG counselling tomorrow: July 27, 2023. Once the registration starts, candidates can register and submit the fee at mcc.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 26, 2023 13:06 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registrations for the first round of NEET PG counselling tomorrow: July 27, 2023, in online mode. Once the registration starts, those candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG entrance exam will be able to register by entering the necessary details in the registration form through the official website: mcc.nic.in. 

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit their NEET PG counselling registration form till August 1, 2023. The choice-filling or locking process will be conducted between July 28 to August 2, 2023. Candidates are required to upload valid documents in the given format at the time of registration.

NEET PG Counselling Registration - Direct Link (Available Soon)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule for Round 1

Candidates can check the dates of the round 1 NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

NEET PG registration starts

July 27, 2023

NEET PG choice filling/locking

July 28 to August 2, 2023

NEET seat allotment

August 3 to 4, 2023

Publication of NEET PG counselling provisional result

August 5, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal

August 6, 2023

Reporting/ Joining

August 7 to 13, 2023

Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC

August 14 to 16, 2023

NEET PG 2023 Reservation Policy AIQ

Candidates can check the reservation policy of the central government for the NEET PG counselling in All India Quota (AIQ).

Category

Percentage

SC

15%

ST

7.5%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list

27%

PwD

5%

EWS as per Central Government norm

10%

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Rounds

MCC conducts four rounds of NEET Postgraduate counselling mentioned below:

  • NEET PG Counselling Round 1
  • NEET Counselling Round 2
  • NEET Counselling AIQ Third Round  
  • NEET PG Counselling AIQ Stray Vacancy Round

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1? 

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to register for NEET PG medical counselling 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MCC: mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the details such as NEET PG roll number, password and security pin 

Step 4: Fill out the necessary information including the candidate’s name, registration number, personal and academic details in the registration form 

Step 5: Pay the registration fees and submit the form 

Step 6: Download the NEET PG counselling registration confirmation page for future use

