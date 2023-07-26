NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations for Round 1 Begins Tomorrow, Check AIQ Reservation Policy, Steps to Register Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registrations for the first round of NEET PG counselling tomorrow: July 27, 2023, in online mode. Once the registration starts, those candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG entrance exam will be able to register by entering the necessary details in the registration form through the official website: mcc.nic.in.
As per the released schedule, candidates can submit their NEET PG counselling registration form till August 1, 2023. The choice-filling or locking process will be conducted between July 28 to August 2, 2023. Candidates are required to upload valid documents in the given format at the time of registration.
|NEET PG Counselling Registration - Direct Link (Available Soon)
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule for Round 1
Candidates can check the dates of the round 1 NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET PG registration starts
|
July 27, 2023
|
NEET PG choice filling/locking
|
July 28 to August 2, 2023
|
NEET seat allotment
|
August 3 to 4, 2023
|
Publication of NEET PG counselling provisional result
|
August 5, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal
|
August 6, 2023
|
Reporting/ Joining
|
August 7 to 13, 2023
|
Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC
|
August 14 to 16, 2023
NEET PG 2023 Reservation Policy AIQ
Candidates can check the reservation policy of the central government for the NEET PG counselling in All India Quota (AIQ).
|
Category
|
Percentage
|
SC
|
15%
|
ST
|
7.5%
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list
|
27%
|
PwD
|
5%
|
EWS as per Central Government norm
|
10%
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Rounds
MCC conducts four rounds of NEET Postgraduate counselling mentioned below:
- NEET PG Counselling Round 1
- NEET Counselling Round 2
- NEET Counselling AIQ Third Round
- NEET PG Counselling AIQ Stray Vacancy Round
How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1?
Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to register for NEET PG medical counselling 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official portal of MCC: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the direct registration link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter all the details such as NEET PG roll number, password and security pin
Step 4: Fill out the necessary information including the candidate’s name, registration number, personal and academic details in the registration form
Step 5: Pay the registration fees and submit the form
Step 6: Download the NEET PG counselling registration confirmation page for future use
