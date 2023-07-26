NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling, Locking Facility Ends Today, Know How to Fill Choices Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has closed the counselling registrations for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 online. Medical aspirants can fill or lock their preferred choices by today: July 26, 2023. As per the schedule, the choice filling facility will be available till 11.59 PM. Whereas, the choice locking facility will be available from 3 PM to 11.55 PM.

In order to lock the preferred choices in NEET UG counselling, candidates are required to login through the official website with the required login credentials. As per the schedule, the processing of the seat allotment will be held between July 27 and 28, 2023, and the provisional seat allotment result will be announced on July 29, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 in the table below:

NEET Events Dates NEET UG Registration July 20 to 25, 2023 (upto 12 pm) NEET Choice filling/Locking July 22 to 26, 2023 (upto 11.55 pm)

Choice-locking - 3 pm to 11.55 pm of July 26 NEET Seat allotment July 27 to 28, 2023 NEET UG counselling seat allotment result July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal July 30, 2023 Reporting/ Joining July 30 to August 1, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC August 5 to 6, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET UG counselling 2023?

Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to fill their choices for NEET counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Register by entering the required credentials

Step 3: Login using the newly generated details

Step 4: Go through the list of available medical colleges, seats and courses

Step 5: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and courses

Step 6: Lock the preferred choices made before the deadline

Step 7: Take a printout of submitted choices for future use

