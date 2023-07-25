  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Minority and NRI Quota Starts, Check Round 1 Schedule Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Minority and NRI Quota Starts, Check Round 1 Schedule Here

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: DME, Tamil Nadu has started the counselling registration for Minority and NRI Quota under NEET UG 2023 today: July 25. Qualified NEET UG candidates can register at tnmedicalselection.net. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 25, 2023 18:28 IST
TN NEET UG Counselling 2023
TN NEET UG Counselling 2023

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling for NRI and Minority Quota: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has commenced the registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 1 counselling today: July 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can register for the MBBS/BDS course government and management (including Minority/ NRI quota) through the official website  - tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the schedule, the last date for registration, payment, and choice-filling is July 31, 2023. According to the official notification, candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 500 for the government quota and Rs 1,000 for the management quota. Candidates will also have to submit a security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government quota seats in self-financed colleges and state private universities and Rs 1 lakh for the management quota seats.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates 

Candidates can check the schedule for TN NEET UG counselling round 1 in the table below: 

Events 

Dates 

Registration/Payment and Choice Filling & Locking

July 25, 2023 

Last date for TN NEET UG registration, choice filling and locking

July 31, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 1 to 8, 2023

Announcement of Tamil Nadu NEET UG seat allotment result 

August 3, 2023

Downloading the provisional allotment order 

August 4 to 8, 2023 

Last Date of Joining

August 8, 2023 

Check the official notice here 

How to fill out the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for the TN NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN NEET UG 2023  - tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register by entering the necessary details and then login 

Step 4: Fill out all the required details in the counselling application form 

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as asked 

Step 6: Submit the counselling registration fee as per the category

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of it for future use

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Check List of Participating Colleges Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023