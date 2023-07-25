Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Minority and NRI Quota Starts, Check Round 1 Schedule Here

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling for NRI and Minority Quota: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has commenced the registration process for Tamil Nadu NEET UG round 1 counselling today: July 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can register for the MBBS/BDS course government and management (including Minority/ NRI quota) through the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the schedule, the last date for registration, payment, and choice-filling is July 31, 2023. According to the official notification, candidates are required to make a payment of Rs 500 for the government quota and Rs 1,000 for the management quota. Candidates will also have to submit a security deposit of Rs 30,000 for government quota seats in self-financed colleges and state private universities and Rs 1 lakh for the management quota seats.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the schedule for TN NEET UG counselling round 1 in the table below:

Events Dates Registration/Payment and Choice Filling & Locking July 25, 2023 Last date for TN NEET UG registration, choice filling and locking July 31, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 1 to 8, 2023 Announcement of Tamil Nadu NEET UG seat allotment result August 3, 2023 Downloading the provisional allotment order August 4 to 8, 2023 Last Date of Joining August 8, 2023

How to fill out the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to register for the TN NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN NEET UG 2023 - tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: Click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register by entering the necessary details and then login

Step 4: Fill out all the required details in the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents as asked

Step 6: Submit the counselling registration fee as per the category

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of it for future use

