MP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Check List of Participating Colleges Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will start the registrations for MP MBBS, BDS counselling tomorrow: July 26, 2023, in online mode. Once the registrations start, qualified NEET 2023 candidates can register for the state counselling process by entering the required details through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.
As per the tentative schedule, the last date to submit the MP NEET counselling registration form is July 31, 2023. The MP counselling committee will release the vacancies on July 26, 2023. The objection window will be open till July 27, 2023, till 5 pm.
MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates
Eligible and interested candidates appearing for MP NEET counselling can go through the counselling schedule given in the table below:
|
Events
|
Schedule
|
MP NEET UG registration starts
|
July 26, 2023
|
Last date to register for MP NEET counselling
|
July 31, 2023
|
Publication of vacancies and window to raise objections against vacancies
|
July 26 to 27, 2023
|
Release of final vacancies
|
July 28, 2023
|
Publication of state merit list of registered candidates
|
August 1, 2023
|
Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates
|
August 2 to 4, 2023
|
Announcement of MP seat allotment result round 1
|
August 7, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission
|
August 8 to 14, 2023
|
Choose for upgradation through candidate's login after admission
|
August 8 to 14, 2023
|
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE)
|
August 8 to 14, 2023
How to register for MP NEET Counselling 2023?
In order to participate in MP NEET counselling, candidates need to register online. MBBS aspirants are required to fill out the MP MBBS counselling application form 2023. They can check the steps given below to know how to register for round 1 counselling:
Step 1: Vist the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, enter the required details such as NEET UG roll number and password in the provided space
Step 3: Fill out the necessary details including NEET scores and other required information
Step 4: Make the payment of the specified application fees and submit the form
Step 5: Download it and print a hardcopy for future use
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of Participating Medical and Dental Colleges
Medical aspirants can check the list of the participating medical and dental colleges for Madhya Pradesh state combined NEET UG online counselling.
|
S.No
|
Institute name
|
1
|
Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal
|
2
|
Gajraraja Medical College Gwalior
|
3
|
Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore
|
4
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur
|
5
|
Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa
|
6
|
Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar
|
7
|
Government Medical College Datia
|
8
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha
|
9
|
Government Medical College Ratlam
|
10
|
Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College Khandwa
|
11
|
Government Medical College Shahdol
|
12
|
Chhindwara Institute Of Medical Sciences Chhindwara
|
13
|
Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri
|
14
|
Government Medical College Satna
|
15
|
Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal
|
16
|
Sri Aurbindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore
|
17
|
R D Gardi Medical College Ujjain
|
18
|
L N Medical College Bhopal
|
19
|
Chirayu Medical College Bhopal
|
20
|
Index Medical College, Indore
|
21
|
R K D F Medical College And Research Centre Bhopal
|
22
|
Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Science And Research Bhopal
|
23
|
Sukh Sagar Medical College & Hospital Jabalpur
|
24
|
Lnct Medical College & Sewakunj Hospital, Indore
|
25
|
Amaltas Medical College Dewas
|
26
|
Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal
|
27
|
Government Autonomous College Of Dentistry Indore
|
28
|
Index Institute Of Dental Science Indore
|
29
|
R K D F Dental College And Research Centre Bhopal
|
30
|
Peoples College Of Dental Science Bhopal
|
31
|
Sri Aurbindo College Of Dentistry Indore
|
32
|
College Of Dental Science And Hospital Rau Indore
|
33
|
Rishiraj College Of Dental Science And Research Centre Bhopal
|
34
|
Bhabha College Of Dental Science Bhopal
|
35
|
Mansarovar Dental College Bhopal
|
36
|
Maharana Pratap Dental College Gwalior
|
37
|
Hitkarni Dental College And Hospital Jabalpur
|
38
|
Institute Of Dental Education And Advance Studies Gwalior
|
39
|
Guru Govind Singh College Of Dental Science Burhanpur
|
40
|
Peoples Dental Acadamy Bhopal
|
41
|
Modern Dental College & Research Centre, Indore
