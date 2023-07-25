  1. Home
MP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Check List of Participating Colleges Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DME, Madhya Pradesh will begin the counselling registrations for MP MBBS, BDS courses 2023 tomorrow: July 26, 2023. Once the registrations start, qualified NEET 2023 candidates can register by entering the required details from the official website  - dme.mponline.gov.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 25, 2023 16:56 IST
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will start the registrations for MP MBBS, BDS counselling tomorrow: July 26, 2023, in online mode. Once the registrations start, qualified NEET 2023 candidates can register for the state counselling process by entering the required details through the official website  - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the tentative schedule, the last date to submit the MP NEET counselling registration form is July 31, 2023. The MP counselling committee will release the vacancies on July 26, 2023. The objection window will be open till July 27, 2023, till 5 pm. 

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Eligible and interested candidates appearing for MP NEET counselling can go through the counselling schedule given in the table below:

Events 

Schedule 

MP NEET UG registration starts

July 26, 2023

Last date to register for MP NEET counselling

July 31, 2023

Publication of vacancies and window to raise objections against vacancies 

July 26 to 27, 2023

Release of final vacancies 

July 28, 2023

Publication of state merit list of registered candidates 

August 1, 2023

Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates

August 2 to 4, 2023

Announcement of MP seat allotment result round 1 

August 7, 2023 

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission

August 8 to 14, 2023

Choose for upgradation through candidate's login after admission

August 8 to 14, 2023

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE)

August 8 to 14, 2023

How to register for MP NEET Counselling 2023?

In order to participate in MP NEET counselling, candidates need to register online. MBBS aspirants are required to fill out the MP MBBS counselling application form 2023. They can check the steps given below to know how to register for round 1 counselling: 

Step 1: Vist the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, enter the required details such as NEET UG roll number and password in the provided space 

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details including NEET scores and other required information

Step 4: Make the payment of the specified application fees and submit the form 

Step 5: Download it and print a hardcopy for future use

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of Participating Medical and Dental Colleges

Medical aspirants can check the list of the participating medical and dental colleges for Madhya Pradesh state combined NEET UG online counselling.

S.No

Institute name

1

Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal

2

Gajraraja Medical College Gwalior

3

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore

4

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur

5

Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa

6

Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar

7

Government Medical College Datia

8

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha

9

Government Medical College Ratlam

10

Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College Khandwa

11

Government Medical College Shahdol

12

Chhindwara Institute Of Medical Sciences Chhindwara

13

Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri

14

Government Medical College Satna

15

Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal

16

Sri Aurbindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore

17

R D Gardi Medical College Ujjain

18

L N Medical College Bhopal

19

Chirayu Medical College Bhopal

20

Index Medical College, Indore

21

R K D F Medical College And Research Centre Bhopal

22

Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Science And Research Bhopal

23

Sukh Sagar Medical College & Hospital Jabalpur

24

Lnct Medical College & Sewakunj Hospital, Indore

25

Amaltas Medical College Dewas

26

Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal 

27

Government Autonomous College Of Dentistry Indore

28

Index Institute Of Dental Science Indore

29

R K D F Dental College And Research Centre Bhopal

30

Peoples College Of Dental Science Bhopal

31

Sri Aurbindo College Of Dentistry Indore

32

College Of Dental Science And Hospital Rau Indore

33

Rishiraj College Of Dental Science And Research Centre Bhopal

34

Bhabha College Of Dental Science Bhopal

35

Mansarovar Dental College Bhopal

36

Maharana Pratap Dental College Gwalior

37

Hitkarni Dental College And Hospital Jabalpur

38

Institute Of Dental Education And Advance Studies Gwalior

39

Guru Govind Singh College Of Dental Science Burhanpur

40

Peoples Dental Acadamy Bhopal

41

Modern Dental College & Research Centre, Indore

