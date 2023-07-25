MP NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 Begins Tomorrow, Check List of Participating Colleges Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will start the registrations for MP MBBS, BDS counselling tomorrow: July 26, 2023, in online mode. Once the registrations start, qualified NEET 2023 candidates can register for the state counselling process by entering the required details through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the tentative schedule, the last date to submit the MP NEET counselling registration form is July 31, 2023. The MP counselling committee will release the vacancies on July 26, 2023. The objection window will be open till July 27, 2023, till 5 pm.

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Eligible and interested candidates appearing for MP NEET counselling can go through the counselling schedule given in the table below:

Events Schedule MP NEET UG registration starts July 26, 2023 Last date to register for MP NEET counselling July 31, 2023 Publication of vacancies and window to raise objections against vacancies July 26 to 27, 2023 Release of final vacancies July 28, 2023 Publication of state merit list of registered candidates August 1, 2023 Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates August 2 to 4, 2023 Announcement of MP seat allotment result round 1 August 7, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Choose for upgradation through candidate's login after admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE) August 8 to 14, 2023

How to register for MP NEET Counselling 2023?

In order to participate in MP NEET counselling, candidates need to register online. MBBS aspirants are required to fill out the MP MBBS counselling application form 2023. They can check the steps given below to know how to register for round 1 counselling:

Step 1: Vist the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, enter the required details such as NEET UG roll number and password in the provided space

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details including NEET scores and other required information

Step 4: Make the payment of the specified application fees and submit the form

Step 5: Download it and print a hardcopy for future use

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of Participating Medical and Dental Colleges

Medical aspirants can check the list of the participating medical and dental colleges for Madhya Pradesh state combined NEET UG online counselling.

S.No Institute name 1 Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal 2 Gajraraja Medical College Gwalior 3 Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Indore 4 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Jabalpur 5 Shyam Shah Medical College Rewa 6 Bundelkhand Medical College Sagar 7 Government Medical College Datia 8 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College Vidisha 9 Government Medical College Ratlam 10 Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College Khandwa 11 Government Medical College Shahdol 12 Chhindwara Institute Of Medical Sciences Chhindwara 13 Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College Shivpuri 14 Government Medical College Satna 15 Peoples College Of Medical Science Bhopal 16 Sri Aurbindo Institute Of Medical Science Indore 17 R D Gardi Medical College Ujjain 18 L N Medical College Bhopal 19 Chirayu Medical College Bhopal 20 Index Medical College, Indore 21 R K D F Medical College And Research Centre Bhopal 22 Mahaveer Institute Of Medical Science And Research Bhopal 23 Sukh Sagar Medical College & Hospital Jabalpur 24 Lnct Medical College & Sewakunj Hospital, Indore 25 Amaltas Medical College Dewas 26 Ram Krishna Medical College Hospital And Research Centre, Bhopal 27 Government Autonomous College Of Dentistry Indore 28 Index Institute Of Dental Science Indore 29 R K D F Dental College And Research Centre Bhopal 30 Peoples College Of Dental Science Bhopal 31 Sri Aurbindo College Of Dentistry Indore 32 College Of Dental Science And Hospital Rau Indore 33 Rishiraj College Of Dental Science And Research Centre Bhopal 34 Bhabha College Of Dental Science Bhopal 35 Mansarovar Dental College Bhopal 36 Maharana Pratap Dental College Gwalior 37 Hitkarni Dental College And Hospital Jabalpur 38 Institute Of Dental Education And Advance Studies Gwalior 39 Guru Govind Singh College Of Dental Science Burhanpur 40 Peoples Dental Acadamy Bhopal 41 Modern Dental College & Research Centre, Indore

