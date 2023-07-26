TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Check Here Steps to Download Marksheet

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE)Tamil Nadu has announced the TN SSLC supplementary results today, July 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu board conducted the class 10 supplementary exams for candidates who were not able to clear their exams on their first attempt. To check the TN SSLC supplementary results 2023 candidates are required to visit the official website and exam roll number and date of birth in the result link provided on the official website.

The TN 10th supplementary result 2023 will be announced on the official website - dgt.tn.gov.in. Candidates can also check the TN SSLC supplementary result through the link provided here. The link will be activated as soon as the results are announced online.

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

DGE Tamil Nadu has confirmed the TN 10th supplementary results 2023 date. According to the official notification released, the TN SSLC results will be announced tomorrow, July 26, 2023. Although a time of announcement of the supplementary results is not available it is expected that the results will be announced around the same time as that of the class 12 supplementary results.

Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2023 - Steps to Check

The TN Board 10th supplementary results are announced in online mode. The link for students to check the TN supplementary result for class 10 will be available on the official website of DGE - dge.tn.gov.in. Follow the steps given here to check the Tamil Nadu class 10 supplementary result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN

Step 2: Click on the results section

Step 3: Click on the SSLC supplementary exam, June/July 2023 provisional mark sheet download link

Step 4: Enter the exam roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the TN SSLC supplementary result for further reference

TN SSLC main results were announced on May 19, 2023. According to the data available, a total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the exams from which 8,35,614 students qualified. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.39%.

