NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Revises Round 2 Schedule, Official Notice and Details
The Medical Counselling Committee,MCC, has revised the NEET SS Round 2 schedule again following a High Court order. Check the official notice, revised registration dates, counselling schedule, and other details here.
NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has updated the schedule for Round 2 of the 2025 NEET SS counselling due to a recent Delhi High Court order that will allow students to re-register. The previous schedule from August 3 has been cancelled. The MCC has extended the deadline for candidates to resign from their current seats until 4:00 PM on August 7, 2026. Afterwards, the registration and choice-filling process for all candidates will officially restart from August 9, 2026, at 10:00 AM, with a new timeline to be given on their official website.
NEET SS Counselling 2025: Date Highlights
Here are the key dates and important details extracted from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) notice:
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Event / Description
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Date & Time
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Previous Notification Withdrawn
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August 3, 2026 (Withdrawn with immediate effect)
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Delhi High Court Order Date
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August 5, 2026
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Notice Issue & Posting Date
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August 5, 2026
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Resignation Portal Closing Deadline
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August 7, 2026 (till 4:00 PM)
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New Registration & Choice Filling Commencement
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August 9, 2026 (from 10:00 AM)
Click here: NEET SS Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule
Resignation Portal Window and Revised Schedule
- The portal for candidate resignations will remain open for all candidates until 4:00 PM on August 7, 2026.
- Fresh registration and choice filling for Round 02 will restart under the revised schedule from 10:00 AM on August 9, 2026.
- Candidates can access the complete revised schedule on the official MCC website under the e-services/Schedule tab.
🔰NEET-SS Counselling 2025 Update— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 6, 2026
MCC has withdrawn the Notice dated 03.08.2026 with immediate effect.
The resignation portal will remain open for all candidates till 4:00 PM on 7th August 2026.
🔰Registration and choice filling for Round 02 will resume as per the revised… pic.twitter.com/UVhHvuZwnO
Delhi High Court Directs Re-Registration for NEET-SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling
Following the Delhi High Court order dated August 5, 2026, passed in Writ Petition (C) No. 11097/2026 (Sunil & Anr. V. Medical Counselling Committee), petitioner candidates have been granted permission to re-register and participate in Round 02 of NEET-SS 2025 Counselling.
Candidates should regularly visit the official website of MCC to check the detailed revised counselling schedule and complete all counselling-related formalities within the given timeline and for latest update and official notifications.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.