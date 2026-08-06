NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Revises Round 2 Schedule, Official Notice and Details

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has updated the schedule for Round 2 of the 2025 NEET SS counselling due to a recent Delhi High Court order that will allow students to re-register. The previous schedule from August 3 has been cancelled. The MCC has extended the deadline for candidates to resign from their current seats until 4:00 PM on August 7, 2026. Afterwards, the registration and choice-filling process for all candidates will officially restart from August 9, 2026, at 10:00 AM, with a new timeline to be given on their official website.

NEET SS Counselling 2025: Date Highlights

Here are the key dates and important details extracted from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) notice: