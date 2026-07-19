NEET UG 2026 Counselling: When Will MCC Start Registration? Check Expected Date, Previous Year Trends

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The Medical Counselling Committee will soon start the NEET UG 2026 counselling registration soon. Check the expected registration date, time, MCC counselling schedule, previous year trends, and latest updates.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: NTA announced the NEET UG 2026 results on July 16, 2026. With the result now out, students who have cleared the exams now wait for the release of the counselling schedule. The Medical Counselling Committee will soon commence the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. The counselling process begins with the registration process. Candidates eligible for the counselling process must first register for the counselling process through the link provided. The link for students to register for the counselling process will be available on the official website. Before the registration process commences, it is also mandatory that candidates keep all the required documents ready with them. The documents are to be submitted for the online verification process. NEET UG Counselling 2026: Process of Counselling

NEET UG 2026 counselling is conducted for admissions to the MBBS/BDS courses offered in medical colleges across the country. The counselling is conducted for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune for the undergraduate session 2026. The counselling process begins with the online registration process through the official website mcc.nic.in. When registering for the counselling process, students need to enter all the required details and submit the documents for the verification process. After the document is uploaded, students can enter their choice of course and college for allotment. The choices must be entered in the order of preference for allotment. The choices will be processed by authorities, based on which the seat allotment result will be announced. A total of three rounds of counselling will be conducted, followed by a Mop-up round and a stray vacancy round to fill all remaining vacant seats.

When is NEET UG 2026 Counselling Expected to Begin NTA issued the NEET UG 2026 on July 16, 2026. The announcement of the results was delayed this year due to the exam being conducted for the second time in June. The exam was earlier conducted in May, and the Re-exam was conducted in June due to a paper leak controversy. It is expected that the NEET UG 2026 counselling process will begin in the coming week. Candidates are advised to keep all required documents and payment methods ready with them to register for the counselling process. NEET UG Counselling Schedule in 2025 In 2025, the NEET UG entrance exam was conducted on May 4, 2025, while the result was declared on June 14, 2025. The counselling registration process began a week later, on July 21, 2025. Keeping the above schedule in mind, it is expected that the NEET UG 2026 counselling registration process will begin by next week. Candidates who cleared their NEET UG entrance exam must make sure they register for the counselling process as and when the schedule is released.