NEET UG 2026 Topper: AIR 1 Aryan Gupta Reveals Promise To Fight Cancer Shaped His Dream Of Becoming An Oncologist

NEET 2026 AIR 1: Aryan Gupta, speaking about his achievement, said he aims to become an oncologist as his mother passed away due to stage 2 cancer while he was studying in Class 3.

NEET UG 2026 AIR 1: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2026 results on July 16, 2026. Aryan Gupta from Punjab and Panshul Bansal from Haryana jointly secured the top rank with 715 out of 720 marks. As per the tie-breaking rule, Aryan was awarded All India Rank (AIR) 1, while Panshul was awarded AIR 2. Aryan Gupta, speaking about his achievement, said he aims to become an oncologist as his mother passed away due to stage 2 cancer while he was studying in Class 3. "I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors. I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy, I studied for 16-17 hours in a day, I want to become an Oncologist, my grandmother had died from cancer, I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life, but I am feeling good." Aryan told PTI.

Aryan Gupta said he studied “16-17 hours a day” on some days and had many sleepless nights. He further said that it feels “surreal” and that he is very happy. “I have secured 715 marks out of 720. I studied a lot. I am happy to get the result of the hard work I have put in. Both my parents are doctors, and my elder brother is pursuing his MBBS after securing AIR 54. I always used to follow what my teachers taught. I will join AIIMS Delhi, and hopefully I will become an oncologist.” VIDEO | Ludhiana: Punjab's Aryan Gupta topped the NEET-UG for medical admissions.



He says, "I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors... I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy,… pic.twitter.com/wwsNL8QNeX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2026

On Aryan’s achievement, his father said Aryan will join AIIMS Delhi and that he is proud of him. “This year my younger son has secured Rank 1, and last year my elder son secured Rank 54. Aryan will join AIIMS Delhi. Nothing can be better than having able kids. We are a family of doctors, and naturally both my children selected the same field as us,” Aryan’s father told ANI. Ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal Congratulated AIR 1 Aryan In a post on X, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Aryan has made Punjab proud and is a true inspiration for students across the country. “Congratulations Aryan for topping the NEET-UG exam. You have made Punjab proud. You are a true inspiration for lakhs of students across India,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal also congratulated the other students who performed well and encouraged those who could not do well this time, saying he was confident they would come back stronger next time.