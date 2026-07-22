NIFT Counseling 2026: Spot Round Registration Last Date Today, Apply Online at nift.ac.in
Online Registration for NIFT Spot Round Registration closes today at midnight. Candidates still have the time to apply for admission in NIFT UG and PG programmes. Read the article to know more details.
The last date to complete the NIFT Spot Round Counselling is today i.e July 22, 2026. Candidates with a valid CMR for the NIFT UG and PG admission must complete their registration before midnight. Those who are new and want to register will have to pay the NIFT Spot Counselling fees of Rs 5000 online. Candidates are also advised to get their Document verified till midnight. National Institute of Fashion and Technology will release the NIFT seat allotment results on July 24, 2026 and Physical Reporting must be done at the allotted NIFT campus till July 29, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
NIFT 2026 Spot Round Counselling Schedule
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Event
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Date
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Spot Round Registration (Last Date)
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July 22, 2026 (till
12 midnight)
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Document verification for new candidates and NRI sponsored seat applicants
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July 19 - July 22, 2026 (till 12 midnight)
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Choice filling, choice editing and choice locking (Last Date)
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July 23 2026 (till 12 midnight)
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NIFT Seat allotment result
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July 24 2026
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Admission fee payment
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July 24 to July 27 2026 till 12 midnight
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Report to allotted NIFT campus
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July 29 2026
NIFT 2026 Spot Round Counselling Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates who have a valid Common Merit Ranks or CMR
- Those who received a seat in earlier rounds and have already paid the admission fee
- Students who did not get any seat in the previous counselling rounds
- Candidates who received a seat in Round 1, Round 2 or Round 3 but did not pay the admission fee
- Those who cancelled or withdrew their allotted seat in earlier rounds
- Candidates who have a valid CMR but did not complete the earlier registration choice filling or document upload process
- Students applying through NLEA with a valid Common Merit Rank and also take part in the spot round
Who Cannot Register for NIFT 2026 Spot Counselling Round?
The following candidates are not allowed to register for the NIFT 2026 Spot Round:
- Students whose documents were rejected during the verification round because they did not meet the eligibility criteria
- Those who do not have a valid category certificate, if they have claimed for reserved category
- Candidates applying under the Artisan category
- Pure NRI candidates who were admitted through SAT, GMAT or GRE scores
- Candidates applying under the Artisan category.
- Pure NRI candidates who were admitted through SAT, GMAT or GRE scores
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