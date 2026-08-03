NMAT 2026 Exam Schedule Released; Check Registration Date, Fee, Application and Eligibility Details Here
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced the NMAT 2026 Exam Schedule for the exam. Candidates can download Schedule PDF from the official website. Check application process, fee, exam details here.
The Graduate Management Admission Council, GMAC has announced the official schedule for NMAT by GMAC 2026, one of India's leading MBA entrance exams. According to the official schedule, the NMAT 2026 registration process will begin on August 20, 2026, while the exam window will be held from November 2 to December 20, 2026. Candidates can complete the application process and schedule their preferred exam slot through the official NMAT website.
The NMAT exam is accepted by several leading B-schools in India and abroad, including NMIMS and other participating management institutes. The test allows candidates to choose their preferred exam date and location within the testing window.
NMAT 2026 Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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NMAT 2026 Registration Begins
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August 20, 2026
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Last Date to Register
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October 10, 2026
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Exam Scheduling Window
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August 20 – October 22, 2026
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NMAT 2026 Exam Window
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November 2 – December 20, 2026
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Retake Registration Begins
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November 3, 2026
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Retake Registration Ends
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December 17, 2026
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Rescheduling Window
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August 20 – December 17, 2026
How to Register for NMAT 2026?
- Visit the official NMAT website
- Create a new account or log in using existing credentials
- Complete the application form with personal and academic details
- Upload the required information and pay the application fee
- Schedule your preferred exam date, time, and test centre
- Submit the application and download the confirmation page
NMAT 2026 Exam Pattern
The NMAT exam is a computer-based adaptive test comprising 108 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections:
- Language Skills
- Quantitative Skills
- Logical Reasoning
The duration of the examination is 120 minutes, and there is no negative marking. Candidates can appear for the NMAT exam up to three times during the testing cycle, with the best score generally considered by participating institutes.
Why NMAT is a Popular MBA Entrance Exam
NMAT offers candidates greater flexibility than many other MBA entrance exams. Aspirants can choose their exam slot, test centre, and even retake the examination if they wish to improve their scores. The exam scores are accepted by 50+ management institutes in India as well as several international business schools.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.