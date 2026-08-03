NMAT 2026 Exam Schedule Released; Check Registration Date, Fee, Application and Eligibility Details Here

The Graduate Management Admission Council, GMAC has announced the official schedule for NMAT by GMAC 2026, one of India's leading MBA entrance exams. According to the official schedule, the NMAT 2026 registration process will begin on August 20, 2026, while the exam window will be held from November 2 to December 20, 2026. Candidates can complete the application process and schedule their preferred exam slot through the official NMAT website.

The NMAT exam is accepted by several leading B-schools in India and abroad, including NMIMS and other participating management institutes. The test allows candidates to choose their preferred exam date and location within the testing window.

NMAT 2026 Important Dates