NMAT 2026 Registration Dates Released at nmat.nmims.edu; Check Exam Schedule and Details Here
The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has released the registration dates for NMAT 2026. The applications will begin from August 20, 2026 till October 10, 2026 on the official website at nmat.nmims.edu.
NMAT 2026: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has released the registration dates for NMAT 2026. According to the schedule, the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2026 applications will begin from August 20, 2026 till October 10, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam will need to fill their application form on the official website at nmat.nmims.edu.
How to apply for NMAT 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for NMAT 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at nmat.nmims.edu
- Click on the registration tab
- Enter otter details and create an account
- Log in using your credentials generated
- Fill the application form by entering personal and academic details
- Provide the scanned copies of important documents
- Pay the online application fee
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
NMAT 2026 Registration: Schedule and Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to NMAT 2026 registration:
|
Event
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Registration
|
Thursday, August 26, 2026
|
Saturday, October 10, 2026
|
Scheduling
|
Thursday, August 26, 2026
|
Thursday, October 22, 2026
|
Exam Delivery
|
Monday, November 2, 2026
|
Sunday, December 20, 2026
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.