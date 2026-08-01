NMAT 2026 Registration Dates Released at nmat.nmims.edu; Check Exam Schedule and Details Here

NMAT 2026: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has released the registration dates for NMAT 2026. According to the schedule, the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2026 applications will begin from August 20, 2026 till October 10, 2026. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam will need to fill their application form on the official website at nmat.nmims.edu.

How to apply for NMAT 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for NMAT 2026 online: