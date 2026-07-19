NTA Issues Notification on Fake, AI-Generated OMR Sheets Submitted for Scrutiny, Warns of Strict Action
NTA issues official notification warning students and parents of fake and AI-Generated OMR sheets being submitted for scrutiny. The testing agency has asked students to submit only original OMR sheets for scrutiny, warning of the consequences of submitting AI-generated response sheets.
The National Testing Agency announced the Re-NEET UG 2026 results on July 17, 2026. The link for students to check the result and download their scorecards is now available on the official website.
Earlier, the NTA issued the OMR answer sheets and the Recorded Responses of candidates who appeared for the re-NEET exam on June 21. The provision for students to submit their OMR answer sheets for scrutiny was also opened from July 13 to 15, 2026. Candidates were given the option to submit their OMR answer sheets and recorded responses for scrutiny.
According to a recent Social Media post put out by the National Testing Agency, the NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinising the complaints received. As per the NTA, OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny are turning out to be fake/ AI generated. The NTA has warned students and parents to submit only the original OMRs for scrutiny. NTA further added that fake/ AI Generated OMR may be submitted for legal action against those raising complaints.
NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints. In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake / AI generated OMR may invite legal action…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 18, 2026
Re-NEET UG 2026 Result Declared
The National Testing Agency has announced the much-awaited Re-NEET UG 2026 results. According to the numbers issued by the board, a total of 11.21 lakh candidates are eligible for admission to medical courses. A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 58 per cent of
the qualified candidates are women. Out of the total who appeared, over 93% of students who appeared for NEET (UG) were for the first time, and 99 % were between 17 and 19 years of age.
NEET UG 2026 Result: Score Distribution
|
Scored above 700 out of 720
|
19 candidates
|
Scored 650 and above
|
1,492 candidates
|
Scored 600 and above
|
10,160 candidates
|
Scored 500 and above
|
90,780 candidates
Category-wise Qualified Candidates
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General
|
2.91 lakh
|
OBC-NCL
|
5.12 lakh
|
SC
|
1.59 lakh
|
ST
|
63,716
|
Gen-EWS
|
95,026
|
PwBD
|
3,666
|
PwD
|
303
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.