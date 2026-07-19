NTA Issues Notification on Fake, AI-Generated OMR Sheets Submitted for Scrutiny, Warns of Strict Action

The National Testing Agency announced the Re-NEET UG 2026 results on July 17, 2026. The link for students to check the result and download their scorecards is now available on the official website.

Earlier, the NTA issued the OMR answer sheets and the Recorded Responses of candidates who appeared for the re-NEET exam on June 21. The provision for students to submit their OMR answer sheets for scrutiny was also opened from July 13 to 15, 2026. Candidates were given the option to submit their OMR answer sheets and recorded responses for scrutiny.

According to a recent Social Media post put out by the National Testing Agency, the NTA is closely monitoring and scrutinising the complaints received. As per the NTA, OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny are turning out to be fake/ AI generated. The NTA has warned students and parents to submit only the original OMRs for scrutiny. NTA further added that fake/ AI Generated OMR may be submitted for legal action against those raising complaints.