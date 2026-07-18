CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026: Class 12 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Expected Date

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 09:13 IST

The Odisha Plus two/Class 12 supplementary result is expected to be released soon by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Check steps to download your scorecard. 


Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026: Class 12 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Expected Date
Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026: Class 12 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Expected Date
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Odisha CHSE Plus Two Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to release the plus two/Class 12 supplementary result soon. Once released, students can check and download their scorecard/marksheet on the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. The Class 12 examination was held on June 2 and June 3, 2026. 

Odisha Class 12 Supplementary Result Out?

Students can expect the Odisha Plus two/Class 12 results to be declared before July 25, 2026. Though the council has not made any official announcement regarding the result date, students are advised to visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in regularly to stay updated. 

How To Download Odisha CHSE Plus Two Scorecard?

  • Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in and click on the “Odisha Plus Two/Class 12 2026” result.
  • Enter your registration number, roll number and click on “Submit”.
  • Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link To Download Odisha 12th Supplemenatary Result 2026 (To Be Activated)

Details Mentioned On The Odisha Class 12 Supplementary Scorecard

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Registration number
  • Date of birth
  • Stream (Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational).
  • Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)
  • Total marks obtained
  • Overall grade
  • Qualifying status 


Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 16:05 IST

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