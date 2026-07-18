Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026: Class 12 Scorecard Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Expected Date

Odisha CHSE Plus Two Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to release the plus two/Class 12 supplementary result soon. Once released, students can check and download their scorecard/marksheet on the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and results.odisha.gov.in. The Class 12 examination was held on June 2 and June 3, 2026.

Odisha Class 12 Supplementary Result Out?

Students can expect the Odisha Plus two/Class 12 results to be declared before July 25, 2026. Though the council has not made any official announcement regarding the result date, students are advised to visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in regularly to stay updated.

How To Download Odisha CHSE Plus Two Scorecard?