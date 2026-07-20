Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026 Soon at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Expected Date And Time, Details Here

Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to release the results for class 12 supplementary examinations 2026 soon. According to media trends and analyses, candidates can expect the results to be released by the end of July 2026. Students who appeared for their respective subjects will be able to check their revised scores on the official website.

The result portal for the CHSE Board will host the link for students to enter their roll number and registration number to check their results scorecards online at results.odisha.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check their results on the DigiLocker platform. The results will be released for all three streams - Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational - simultaneously. The main results were declared on May 20, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 82.45% across all streams.