Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026 Soon at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Expected Date And Time, Details Here
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to release the results for class 12 supplementary examinations 2026 by the end of July 2026. Students who appeared for their respective subjects will be able to check their revised scores on the official website at results.odisha.gov.in.
Odisha CHSE Supplementary Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to release the results for class 12 supplementary examinations 2026 soon. According to media trends and analyses, candidates can expect the results to be released by the end of July 2026. Students who appeared for their respective subjects will be able to check their revised scores on the official website.
The result portal for the CHSE Board will host the link for students to enter their roll number and registration number to check their results scorecards online at results.odisha.gov.in. Alternatively, students can also check their results on the DigiLocker platform. The results will be released for all three streams - Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational - simultaneously. The main results were declared on May 20, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 82.45% across all streams.
List of Official Websites to check CHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026
Candidates will indeed to visit the following list of websites to check their CHSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 online:
- chseodisha.nic.in
- results.odisha.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
How to check Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.
- Click on the link for ‘CHSE Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026'.
- Enter your roll number and other required details to submit.
- Odisha Plus Two Supplementary Result 2026 marksheet will appear.
- Check your details and download for future reference.
The final marksheets will be released and distributed by the respective schools of the candidates. Students will need to keep the online provisional marksheet for their reference and collect the board-sanctioned document later.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.