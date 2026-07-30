PSEB Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Punjab Board 10th, 12th Results Expected to Announce Soon at pseb.ac.in

PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Punjab School Education Board is likely to announce the PSEB 10th and 12th Supplementary Result soon. The result link will be available on the official website and the official result portal of the Punjab Board. Candidates who have appeared for their PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary exams can visit the board's official website to check the results and download their marksheets.

Punjab Board conducted the PSEB 10th supplementary exam 2026 from July 6 to 16, 2026, while the PSEB Class 12 Supplementary exam 2026 was conducted from July 4 to 6, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.52% for the Class 10 main examination and 91.46% for the Class 12 main examination.

The PSEB 10th and 12th Supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website pseb.ac.in. To check the PSEB Supplementary Result 2026, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their roll number.

Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

Punjab Board of School Education is expected to announce the PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary result 2026 soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. PSEB conducted the 10th and 12th supplementary exams in July 2026. The Class 10 Punjab Board supplementary exams were conducted from July 6 to 16, 2026, and the PSEB Class 12 supplementary exams were conducted from July 4 to 6, 2026. The results will likely be announced by July 30 or 31, 2026 or in the first week of August 2026. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results and download the marksheets.

PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Highlights

Punjab Board announced the Class 10 and Class 12 main examination results in May 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule below