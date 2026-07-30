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PSEB Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Punjab Board 10th, 12th Results Expected to Announce Soon at pseb.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 1, 2026, 08:00 IST

Punjab Board 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2026 is expected online soon. Candidates can download their supplementary result for Matric and Higher Secondary Exams on the official website pseb.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the online marksheets. 

PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026
PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • PSEB Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon
  • Punjab Board 10th and 12th Supplementary Result will be available on the official website pseb.ac.in
  • Login with their roll number in the supplementary result link to check results and download online marksheets

PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Punjab School Education Board is likely to announce the PSEB 10th and 12th Supplementary Result soon. The result link will be available on the official website and the official result portal of the Punjab Board. Candidates who have appeared for their PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary exams can visit the board's official website to check the results and download their marksheets.

Punjab Board conducted the PSEB 10th supplementary exam 2026 from July 6 to 16, 2026, while the PSEB Class 12 Supplementary exam 2026 was conducted from July 4 to 6, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.52% for the Class 10 main examination and 91.46% for the Class 12 main examination.

The PSEB 10th and 12th Supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website pseb.ac.in. To check the PSEB Supplementary Result 2026, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their roll number.

Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

Punjab Board of School Education is expected to announce the PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary result 2026 soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. PSEB conducted the 10th and 12th supplementary exams in July 2026. The Class 10 Punjab Board supplementary exams were conducted from July 6 to 16, 2026, and the PSEB Class 12 supplementary exams were conducted from July 4 to 6, 2026. The results will likely be announced by July 30 or 31, 2026 or in the first week of August 2026. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results and download the marksheets. 

PSEB 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Highlights

Punjab Board announced the Class 10 and Class 12 main examination results in May 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule below

PSEB 10th Main Exam Date 2026

March 6 to April 1, 2026

PSEB 10th Main Exam Result 2026

May 11, 2026

PSEB Class 12 Main Exam Date 2026

February 17 to April 4, 2026

PSEB Class 12 Main Exam Result 2026

May 13, 2026
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 1, 2026, 08:00 IST

    PSEB Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheet

    1. Visit the official website of PSEB
    2. Click on class 10 supplementary result link
    3. Login with the roll number and password
    4. The provisional marksheets will be displayed
    5. Download the marksheets for further reference
  • Aug 1, 2026, 05:00 IST

    PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Overview

    Particular

    Detail

    Exam Name

    PSEB Class 10th & 12th Supplementary Exam 2026

    Conducting Body

    Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)

    Result Status

    To be Announced Soon 

    Expected Result Date

    1st week of August, 2026 

    Mode of Result

    Online

    Official Website

    pseb.ac.in

    Login Details 

    Roll Number
  • Aug 1, 2026, 03:00 IST

    PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Result

    • Name of Candidate 
    • Roll number
    • Exam Name 
    • Class
    • Stream 
    • Subject
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Total marks
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 1, 2026, 01:00 IST

    PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to download PSEB Supplementary Result 2026?

    1. Visit the Punjab Supplementary official website at pseb.ac.in
    2. Click on the PSEB supplementary result button on the homepage 
    3. Enter roll number and password along with captcha code and hit submit 
    4. PSEB supplementary result will be displayed on screen 
    5. Download and save it for future use 
  • Jul 31, 2026, 23:00 IST

    PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website

  • Jul 31, 2026, 21:00 IST

    PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Examination Dates

    PSEB 10th Main Exam Date 2026

    March 6 to April 1, 2026

    PSEB 10th Main Exam Result 2026

    May 11, 2026

    PSEB Class 12 Main Exam Date 2026

    February 17 to April 4, 2026

    PSEB Class 12 Main Exam Result 2026

    May 13, 2026
  • Jul 31, 2026, 18:13 IST

    PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Official Confirmation Expected

    The date and time for the announcement of the PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 are expected online soon. The link to check the supplementary result will be available at pseb.ac.in. Candidates can download the compartment result marksheets using their login credentials on the official website.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 16:43 IST

    PSEB Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026: Result Soon

    An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result is expected soon. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams are required to visit the official website for latest updates. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with the supplementary exam roll number.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:35 IST

    Punjab Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026: How to Download Marksheets

    The PSEB Class 10 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. After the announcement of the results, students must visit the official website and login with their credentials

    1. Visit the official website of PSEB
    2. Click on class 10 supplementary result link
    3. Login with the roll number and password
    4. The provisional marksheets will be displayed
    5. Download the marksheets for further reference
  • Jul 31, 2026, 14:52 IST

    Punjab PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    Punjab Board 10th and 12th Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. To download the marksheets, students must visit the official website and login with their roll number

  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:35 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: When to Check Results

    An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheets at pseb.ac.in. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:59 IST

    PSEB Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Where to Check Results

    Punjab Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams were conducted in July 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their results and download the provisional marksheets through the link on the official website. Candidates also need to visit the result portal to check the results. The link to check the Punjab supplementary result 2026 will be available at pseb.ac.in. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:15 IST

    PSEB 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Link to be Activated Soon

    Punjab board conducted the 10th and 12th supplementary exams for candidates unable to clear their exams in the first attempt. Candidates who wished to improve their scores were also eligible to apply for the supplementary exams. The results are expected to be announced online soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for latest updates.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 09:23 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    Punjab Board Class 12 and Class 10 supplementary results 2026 will be announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams will be able to check the result and download the marksheets through the link on the official website. To download the scorecard students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 09:12 IST

    PSEB Punjab Board 12th Supplementary Result 2026: What After Results?

    After the Punjab Board 12th supplementary result 2026 is announced, candidates who have cleared the exams will be eligible to continue with their education. Candidates who failed the supplementary exams must apply for the next examination in March 2027. Qualifying the class 12 exams is mandatory for students to continue with higher studies. 

  • Jul 31, 2026, 08:50 IST

    Punjab Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets

    The PSEB Class 10 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. After the announcement of the results, students must visit the official website and login with their credentials

    Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB

    Step 2: Click on class 10 supplementary result link

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and password

    Step 4: The provisional marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Jul 31, 2026, 08:29 IST

    Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Link to Download Marksheets

    PSEB Punjab Board 10th and 12th supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the provisional marksheets, students must visit the official website and login with their credentials. The link to check the allotment result will be available at pseb.ac.in

  • Jul 31, 2026, 08:01 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Official Confirmation on Date and Time Soon

    An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 is expected online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams are advised to keep visiting the official website to get latest updates on the announcement of the supplementary exam result.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:28 IST

    PSEB Punjab Board Compartment Result 2026: Link to Download Provisional Marksheets

    The link for candidates to download their class 10 and class 12 provisional marksheets for compartment exams will be available on the official website soon. Candidates must make sure they have their credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:48 IST

    Punjab Board 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When is Board Result Expected

    An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 is expected soon. PSEB conducted the compartment exams in July 2026. It is expected that the result will be declared by July 31, 2026. Candidates must keep their credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:28 IST

    PSEB 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

    Punjab Board 10th and 12th compartment result 2026 is expected online soon. Shortly after the result is announced, candidates can download their marksheets using their credentials. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream 

    Subject

    Marks

    Grade

    Total marks

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:42 IST

    Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026: What After Supplementary Results?

    After the PSEB class 10 and class 12 supplementary result 2026 is announced, students who have cleared the exam will be eligible for admissions to higher education courses. Candidates can collect their original marksheet and pass certificates from their respective school. Candidates who fail the supplementary exams can appear for the exams in the next academic year.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:56 IST

    PSEB Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026: Result Date and Time to be Confirmed Soon

    An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result is expected soon. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams are required to visit the official website for latest updates. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with the supplementary exam roll number. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:13 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Class 10 Statistics

    Punjab Board conducted the PSEB 10th supplementary exam 2026 from July 6 to 16, 2026. The PSEB 10th Main Exam 2026 was held from March 6 to April 1, 2026, and the results were announced on May 11, 2026. The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.52%. The total number of Registered/Appeared students was 2,69,505, and 2,54,744 students cleared the exam. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:37 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    The original marksheets for the Punjab Board 10th and 12th compartment results 2026 will be available on the official website of the board. Once announced, students can visit the official website pseb.ac.in and login with the following details

    Roll number

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:07 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    Punjab class 10 and class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. The marksheets will contain the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream 

    Subject

    Marks

    Grade

    Total marks

    Qualifying status

  • Jul 30, 2026, 08:42 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Matric, Higher Secondary Results Shortly

    Punjab Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams were conducted in July 2026. The board is expected to announce the results by July 31, 2026 or in the first or second week of August. Candidates who have appeared for their supplementary examinations must visit the official website of the board to check the result and download their marksheets. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:56 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Expected Date and Time

    The Punjab Board 10th and 12th supplementary examinations were conducted in July 2026. The board is expected to announce the 10th and 12th supplementary results by today, July 30, 2026 or tomorrow, July 31, 2026. It is also likely that the board will declare the result by the first week of August 2026. An official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the board result is expected soon. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:33 IST

    PSEB Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    Punjab Board 10th and 12th supplementary results are expected in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheets through the result link on the official website. Candidates can check their Punjab 10th and 12th compartment result 2026 at pseb.ac.in. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:17 IST

    PSEB Punjab Board Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    Punjab Board 10th and 12th supplementary examinations were conducted in July 2026. The board is likely to announce the results by July 30 or 31, 2026 or the first week of August 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to download the marksheets. Candidates must login with their supplementary exam roll number to download their markshets. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:13 IST

    PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Compartment Exams Conducted in July

    Punjab Board conducted the 10th and 12th compartment exams in July 2026. PSEB 10th supplementary exams were conducted from July 6 to 16, 2026 and the Class 12 supplementary exam was conducted from July 4 to 6, 2026. Students who have appeared for the compartment exams need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:11 IST

    PSEB Punjab Supplementary Result 2026: Official Confirmation Soon

    The date and time for the announcement of the PSEB 10th and 12th supplementary results 2026 are expected online soon. The link to check the supplementary result will be available at pseb.ac.in. Candidates can download the compartment result marksheets using their login credentials on the official website.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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