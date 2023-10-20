Sainik Schools in Haryana to Emerge in Partnership with Private Sector, Declares CM Khattar

Sainik Schools: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has recently said that the Sainik schools will be set up in various districts of the state in Public-private partnership mode. This will enhance the contribution of the state to armed forces as well as train a considerable number of Agniveers.

Khattar was speaking at the All India Sainik School National Games-2023's closing ceremony, which was held at the Sainik School in Kunjpura, Karnal. He also disclosed a 10 crore rupee funding for the construction of the school's infrastructure.

Haryana Chief Minister Highlights State's Commitment to Sports at Sainik School Event

During this event, a variety of competitions were held in which more than 650 players from different Sainik Schools across the nation took part.

He claimed that every tenth recruit to the Indian Army is from Haryana.

The state created its second Sainik School in the Rewari district in 2008, and a third is currently being built in Matanhail, Jhajjar, with 61 acres of land set aside for it in 2021.

He claimed that in order to establish Haryana as a sports superpower, the government has actively promoted a sports culture. Khattar claims that the government has invested in top-notch sporting facilities at all levels.

Haryana's Performance at Asian Games Brings Great Honor to State, Says Khattar

He added that the term "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Pahalwan" has great significance in Haryana since it celebrates the bravery and power of the state's wrestlers, farmers, and soldiers. All three groups make major contributions to the state.

With players from the state capturing 30 of the 107 medals won by India overall at the just-finished Asian Games in China, Khattar claimed that the country had accomplished great accomplishments. He continued, "Haryana has received great honor as a result of this outstanding achievement."

