Telangana School Closed on August 10 for Bonalu Festival

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The Telangana government has officially declared a school holiday on August 10 for the Bonalu Rangam festival. Check more details below in the article.

School Holiday in Telangana: Schools in Telangana have officially declared a holiday for schools on Monday, August 10, 2026 to mark the Bonalu festival. Specifically the 'Rangam' program, which is a major cultural event in the region. This holiday is for all government schools and educational institutions run by the state. While the official order for government-run organisations, the situation for private schools can vary slightly. Most private schools are expected to follow the government’s lead and stay closed for the festival.The decision will depend on local conditions or particular instructions from education authorities. By closing schools for the day, the government is ensuring that students and teachers have the opportunity to participate in these meaningful traditional festivities and spend time with their families. This announcement has been welcomed by many, as it offers a chance for the community to come together and honor the rich heritage of the state.

Three-day Holiday Schedule The holiday schedule begins from August 8,2026, which falls on the second Saturday of the month. Government and private schools generally observe the second Saturday as a holiday, along with government offices. August 9, 2026, is a Sunday and will also mark the celebration of Bonalu, one of Telangana’s major traditional festivals. The festival is celebrated widely across Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, with religious events and cultural programmes. Monday, August 10, 2026, has been already declared as state holiday for the festival. The Significance of Bonalu and the Rangam Program Bonalu is a major festival in Telangana that celebrates the state's unique culture and traditions. It is a time when people come together with great excitement and devotion. A special part of this festival is the "Rangam" program, which is a very important ritual for the community.