UP Board Exam Date 2024: Over 55 Lakh Students Registered for UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams

UP Board Exam Date 2024: Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2024 are likely to be held in mid-February. This year, over 55 lakh students have applied for the UPMSP Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2024. The number has fallen down by 3 lakh when compared to the past year. In 2023, a total of 58 lakh registrations were recorded. Check out the complete article for in-depth information.

The authorities accepted UPMSP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2024 registrations till October 10, 2023. The subject-specific datesheet for high school and intermediate classes will be communicated via the official website. Students must keep a vigil on the official website for the latest updates on UP Board Exam Date 2024.

What is the UP Board Exam Date 2024?

According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UP Board Exams 2024 will commence in mid-February and continue till April. However, an official timetable is yet to be released for the UPMSP Class 10, 12 board exams 2024.

UP Board Exam Date 2024: Over 55 lakh Students Registered

As per Divyakant Shukla, UP Board Secretary, a total of 55,08, 206 students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2024. Out of them, 29,54,034 are from high school while 25,49,827 are from intermediate.

Why did UP Board Exam 2024 Registrations Decline this Year?

According to the officials, one of the key reasons behind the dip in the number of registrations is the strictness in the regulation of exams. UP’s government is taking concrete steps in this direction and strict punishment is being given to those caught indulging in unfair means.

The varsities have been stringently told that no sort of carelessness will be endured in invigilation. Thus, cheating has been reduced and rigid punishment is being awarded to those perpetrating such activities.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2024 Date: Check Class 10th Datesheet Patterns Over the Years