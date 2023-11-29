XAT 2024 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Admit Card On December 20

XAT 2024 Registration: Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will close the XAT 2024 applications tomorrow, November 30, 2023. Students participating in the XAT 2024 management entrance exam can visit the official website until tomorrow to complete the registration and application process.

The XAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024. Those yet to register for the management entrance exam can visit the official website until tomorrow to complete the registration and application process. To apply for the XAT entrance exam, it is mandatory for students to complete the registration process. After filling out the online application form and uploading the required documents, students can submit the application fee.

XAT 2024 exam registration link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the XAT 2024 registration and application process.

XAT 2024 Registration Link - Click Here

Steps to Complete the XAT 2024 Registration Process

The link for candidates to registration link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the XAT 2024 registration.

Step 1: Visit the XAT 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the XAT registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the XAT application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

XAT Application Fee

The XAT 2024 registration fee has to be submitted online. The XAT 2024 registration fee without late fee is Rs. 2100/- Students are also required to submit an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. Indian students applying for GMP through GMAT is Rs. 2500/- and NRI/Foreign students applying for one or more programmes through GMAT is Rs. 5000/-

