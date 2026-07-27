Yogi Adityanath Urges Teachers to Help Students Fight Misinformation
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked teachers and educational institutions to help students identify misinformation, use social media responsibly and build strong reading and critical thinking habits.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked teachers and higher educational institutions to take a strong role in protecting students from misinformation. Speaking at an event in Agra after launching the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Youjna for teachers and staff of higher educational institutions he said the false information is becoming a serious social challenge. He warned that social media is being misused to spread confusion, hatred and instability. He said some groups are using technology and financial support to create false stories and divide society. According to him, educational institutions must prepare students to identify such misleading content and stay connected to trustworthy sources of information.
Social Media Is Useful but It Also Carries Serious Risks
Yogi Adityanath said that forces working against India’s progress are using digital platforms to create confusion and social tension. He said that when society becomes confused it ends up harming itself. He pointed out that many young people now depend on smartphones and social media for news and daily information. This has made the spread of misinformation faster and more difficult to control. He reminded people that not everything seen online is true or authentic. He also compared social media with print journalism and said that newspapers played an important role during the freedom movement because they worked with responsibility and accountability. In contrast, social media often allows anonymous users to share misleading content without facing any responsibility. He added that artificial intelligence and social media are important tools today but they must be used carefully for the good of society and the nation.
Teachers Must Guide Students Towards Truth and Critical Thinking
The Chief Minister said that teachers are the architects of society and their role is now more important than ever. He urged teachers to encourage students to verify facts before believing or sharing information. He also asked educational institutions to help students develop reading habits and spend more time in libraries instead of depending only on social media. He said teachers should promote meaningful content, motivate students and help them understand the difference between truth and falsehood. He also said that every student has potential and with proper guidance that potential can grow in the right direction. His message was clear that education should not only give knowledge but also build judgement, responsibility and critical thinking so that students can contribute positively to the nation.
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
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