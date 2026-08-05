Bangalore Medical College Admission 2026: AIQ & State Quota Cut-Offs, Fees, Documents Required for MBBS Admission

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), one of Karnataka’s leading government medical colleges, offers 250 MBBS seats for the 2026-27 academic session. Admissions to the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats are conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while the remaining 85 per cent seats are filled through the Karnataka state counselling process.

The institute is known for offering medical education at an affordable cost. The 5.5-year MBBS programme costs around Rs 3.16 lakh, while the BSc Nursing course fee is Rs 50,600. Candidates seeking admission can check the expected AIQ and state quota cut-offs, fee structure, and list of required documents below.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) prepares the domicile merit list for state counselling. This year, counselling will be conducted for 14,094 medical seats across Karnataka.