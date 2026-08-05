Bangalore Medical College Admission 2026: AIQ & State Quota Cut-Offs, Fees, Documents Required for MBBS Admission
Bangalore Medical College offers MBBS admission at a government fee of approximately Rs. 3.16 lakh. The cut-offs differ for the All India Quota (AIQ) and Karnataka state quota. For AIQ seats, the closing rank was 1,338, while under the Karnataka state quota, the closing rank for Category 2B General was 4,105.
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), one of Karnataka’s leading government medical colleges, offers 250 MBBS seats for the 2026-27 academic session. Admissions to the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats are conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while the remaining 85 per cent seats are filled through the Karnataka state counselling process.
The institute is known for offering medical education at an affordable cost. The 5.5-year MBBS programme costs around Rs 3.16 lakh, while the BSc Nursing course fee is Rs 50,600. Candidates seeking admission can check the expected AIQ and state quota cut-offs, fee structure, and list of required documents below.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) prepares the domicile merit list for state counselling. This year, counselling will be conducted for 14,094 medical seats across Karnataka.
Bangalore Medical College MBBS 2026 AIQ Cut-Off
Under the All India Quota, the Open category closing rank was 1,338, while the ST category closed at 39,918. For the SC category, the opening and closing rank was 11,039 and 23,872.
|
Alloted Category
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Open
|
398
|
1338
|
EWS
|
3671
|
4514
|
OBC
|
1389
|
3040
|
SC
|
11039
|
23872
|
ST
|
13442
|
39918
Bangalore Medical College State Quota Cut-Off
For the General Merit (GM) category under the state quota, the ranks ranged from 22 to 1,299. For Scheduled Caste Rural (SCR) candidates, the closing rank was 34,934, while Physically Handicapped Medical (PHM) admissions went up to 4,09,887.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening Rank (First Allotted)
|
Closing Rank (Last Allotted)
|
GM (General Merit)
|
22
|
1299
|
GMR (General Merit Rural)
|
1320
|
3948
|
2AG (Category 2A General)
|
1452
|
5626
|
GMH (General Merit Hyderabad-Karnataka)
|
1469
|
2614
|
3AG (Category 3A General)
|
1481
|
3328
|
3BG (Category 3B General)
|
1693
|
3790
|
2BG (Category 2B General)
|
2478
|
4105
|
SCG (Scheduled Caste General)
|
2591
|
27538
|
1G (Category 1 General)
|
3359
|
6128
|
STG (Scheduled Tribe General)
|
5102
|
32046
|
SCR (Scheduled Caste Rural)
|
28991
|
34934
|
PHM (Physically Handicapped Medical)
|
222290
|
409887
Bangalore Medical College 2026 Fee Structure
|
Course
|
Fees
|
MBBS (5.6 Years)
|
Rs 3.16 lakh
|
BSc in Nursing
|
Rs 50,600
|
MD In Physiology ( 3 years)
|
Rs 1.17 lakh
|
MS In Anatomy ( 3 years)
|
Rs 1.20 lakh
|
MD In Forensic Medicine ( 3 years)
|
Rs 1.92 lakh
|
MD In Microbiology ( 3 years)
|
Rs 1.92 lakh
Documents Required for Admission In BMC Medical College
Spread across 200 acres, Bangalore Medical College has 2,671 students and 356 faculty members. Candidates allotted a seat must produce the required documents during admission. Students admitted through the state quota will also have to submit a few additional certificates.
Documents Required
- Office Note/Checklist (college format)
- Undergraduate Student Data Sheet (college format)
- NEET UG Admit Card
- NEET UG Score Card
- NEET/MCC/KEA Allotment Order
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Parent’s Income Certificate (if claiming reservation)
- Class 10/SSLC Marks Card
- Class 12/PUC Marks Card
- Transfer Certificate (can be submitted later, if applicable)
- Migration Certificate (for CBSE/ICSE/AIQ candidates)
- Eligibility Certificate issued by RGUHS (for CBSE/ICSE/AIQ candidates)
- Physical Fitness Certificate
- General Affidavit
- Rural Service Bond
- Academic Regulations Undertaking
- Anti-Ragging Bond I & II
- Five passport-size photographs and one soft copy (JPG, under 45 KB)
- Aadhaar Card (photocopy)
- Physical Disability Certificate (for eligible candidates)
Additional Documents for State Quota Candidates
- KEA acknowledgement for deposition of original documents
- Study Certificate
- Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
- Rural Study Certificate (if applicable)
- Kannada Medium Study Certificate (if applicable)
- Hyderabad-Karnataka Certificate (if applicable)
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