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Bangalore Medical College Admission 2026: AIQ & State Quota Cut-Offs, Fees, Documents Required for MBBS Admission

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 10:16 IST

Bangalore Medical College offers MBBS admission at a government fee of approximately Rs. 3.16 lakh. The cut-offs differ for the All India Quota (AIQ) and Karnataka state quota. For AIQ seats, the closing rank was 1,338, while under the Karnataka state quota, the closing rank for Category 2B General was 4,105.

Bangalore Medical College Admission 2026: AIQ & State Quota Cut-Offs, Fees, Documents Required for MBBS Admission
Bangalore Medical College Admission 2026: AIQ & State Quota Cut-Offs, Fees, Documents Required for MBBS Admission

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), one of Karnataka’s leading government medical colleges, offers 250 MBBS seats for the 2026-27 academic session. Admissions to the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats are conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while the remaining 85 per cent seats are filled through the Karnataka state counselling process.

The institute is known for offering medical education at an affordable cost. The 5.5-year MBBS programme costs around Rs 3.16 lakh, while the BSc Nursing course fee is Rs 50,600. Candidates seeking admission can check the expected AIQ and state quota cut-offs, fee structure, and list of required documents below.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) prepares the domicile merit list for state counselling. This year, counselling will be conducted for 14,094 medical seats across Karnataka.

Bangalore Medical College MBBS 2026 AIQ Cut-Off

Under the All India Quota, the Open category closing rank was 1,338, while the ST category closed at 39,918. For the SC category, the opening and closing rank was 11,039 and 23,872.

Alloted Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Open

398

1338

EWS

3671

4514

OBC

1389

3040

SC

11039

23872

ST

13442

39918

Bangalore Medical College State Quota Cut-Off

For the General Merit (GM) category under the state quota, the ranks ranged from 22 to 1,299. For Scheduled Caste Rural (SCR) candidates, the closing rank was 34,934, while Physically Handicapped Medical (PHM) admissions went up to 4,09,887.

Allotted Category

Opening Rank (First Allotted)

Closing Rank (Last Allotted)

GM (General Merit)

22

1299

GMR (General Merit Rural)

1320

3948

2AG (Category 2A General)

1452

5626

GMH (General Merit Hyderabad-Karnataka)

1469

2614

3AG (Category 3A General)

1481

3328

3BG (Category 3B General)

1693

3790

2BG (Category 2B General)

2478

4105

SCG (Scheduled Caste General)

2591

27538

1G (Category 1 General)

3359

6128

STG (Scheduled Tribe General)

5102

32046

SCR (Scheduled Caste Rural)

28991

34934

PHM (Physically Handicapped Medical)

222290

409887

Bangalore Medical College 2026 Fee Structure

Course

Fees

MBBS (5.6 Years) 

Rs 3.16 lakh

BSc in Nursing 

Rs 50,600

MD In Physiology ( 3 years)

Rs 1.17 lakh

MS In Anatomy ( 3 years)

Rs 1.20 lakh

MD In Forensic Medicine ( 3 years)

Rs 1.92 lakh

MD In Microbiology ( 3 years)

Rs 1.92 lakh

Documents Required for Admission In BMC Medical College

Spread across 200 acres, Bangalore Medical College has 2,671 students and 356 faculty members. Candidates allotted a seat must produce the required documents during admission. Students admitted through the state quota will also have to submit a few additional certificates.

Documents Required

  1. Office Note/Checklist (college format)
  2. Undergraduate Student Data Sheet (college format)
  3. NEET UG Admit Card
  4. NEET UG Score Card
  5. NEET/MCC/KEA Allotment Order
  6. Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  7. Parent’s Income Certificate (if claiming reservation)
  8. Class 10/SSLC Marks Card
  9. Class 12/PUC Marks Card
  10. Transfer Certificate (can be submitted later, if applicable)
  11. Migration Certificate (for CBSE/ICSE/AIQ candidates)
  12. Eligibility Certificate issued by RGUHS (for CBSE/ICSE/AIQ candidates)
  13. Physical Fitness Certificate
  14. General Affidavit
  15. Rural Service Bond
  16. Academic Regulations Undertaking
  17. Anti-Ragging Bond I & II
  18. Five passport-size photographs and one soft copy (JPG, under 45 KB)
  19. Aadhaar Card (photocopy)
  20. Physical Disability Certificate (for eligible candidates)

Additional Documents for State Quota Candidates

  1. KEA acknowledgement for deposition of original documents
  2. Study Certificate
  3. Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
  4. Rural Study Certificate (if applicable)
  5. Kannada Medium Study Certificate (if applicable)
  6. Hyderabad-Karnataka Certificate (if applicable)

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 10:16 IST

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